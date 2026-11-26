US President Donald Trump accused a federal judge of endangering the public after she extended an order blocking the planned closure of a golf course in Washington, DC.

In a Truth Social post on 24 November, Trump criticised US District Judge Ana Reyes over his administration's proposed redevelopment of East Potomac Golf Course. The criticism followed Reyes' decision on 23 November to extend restrictions preventing the closure of East Potomac Park and its golf course until 12 December.

Trump maintains that redevelopment is necessary to address deteriorating infrastructure and improve public safety. However, the court order expressly permits necessary repairs and temporary access restrictions in areas presenting immediate safety hazards.

Donald Trump Accuses Judge of Endangering Public Over DC Golf Course

Trump accused Reyes, who was appointed to the federal bench under President Joe Biden in 2023, of obstructing his administration's renovation plans.

He described the existing facility as an 'old, decrepit, and very unsafe' golf course and sarcastically suggested that Reyes 'wants to become a Golf Course Designer'.

The president argued that the Department of the Interior had the authority to renovate the facility without obtaining judicial approval for every decision. He claimed that the judge's intervention had created 'great danger and peril' for the public.

Trump pledged that the redesigned golf course would remain publicly accessible, with substantially reduced rates for Washington residents. He also warned that construction delays could increase costs and disrupt future golfing seasons.

The legal dispute dates back to February 2026, when the DC Preservation League and two local golfers challenged the administration's plans.

Trump subsequently directed the course's closure on 18 October before reiterating his instructions on 26 October. The facility was scheduled to close on 15 November.

The National Park Service cited deteriorating infrastructure, public safety concerns and the impending departure of the golf course's operator as reasons for the closure.

According to the agency, a May 2026 assessment identified 110 deficiencies at the facility, including 69 classified as critical or urgent.

Judge Challenges Donald Trump Administration's Reasons for Golf Course Closure

During a hearing on 13 November, government lawyers cited Trump's directive, the absence of an operator and safety concerns to justify the planned closure.

However, in her 30-page ruling on 14 November, Reyes concluded on a preliminary basis that the government's stated reasons for closing the park were pretextual.

She questioned the government's decision to end National Links Trust's operation of the golf course before citing the absence of an operator as grounds for closure. Trump's October social media statements also formed part of her assessment.

Despite the president's criticism, the court order allows necessary repairs and immediate access restrictions around imminent safety hazards. Authorities must notify the court and plaintiffs within 24 hours of imposing emergency restrictions.

National Links Trust ceased operating the golf course on 15 November. Although the ruling protects public access to the grounds, it does not require the government to provide golfing services.

The dispute also affects recreational users beyond golfers. In a 17 November statement, the DC Triathlon Club welcomed the temporary protection of public access, describing the park's routes as a 'critical piece of our training infrastructure'.

A preliminary injunction hearing is scheduled for 8 December at 10 am local time. Jessica Bowron, the National Park Service comptroller exercising the director's delegated authority, has been ordered to testify.

The hearing will determine whether longer-term protections for public access are warranted while the broader legal challenge continues. The existing order neither permanently prohibits redevelopment nor represents a final ruling on its legality.