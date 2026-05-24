Every woman Donald Trump fired or lost from his Cabinet this year has been replaced by a man.

In just five months, four of the most senior women in the United States federal government vacated their posts: Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Labour Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. Each departure landed for different reasons, through scandal, political friction and personal circumstance. What remained constant was what came next: a man stepped into the seat.

With those four exits, the Trump Cabinet has shed more than half its female representation, leaving Education Secretary Linda McMahon, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and Small Business Administrator Kelly Loeffler as the only women at the table. The shift did not happen by accident. It happened one replacement at a time, and it tells a story about who Trump keeps and who he discards.

How Four Women Aligned Their Careers With Trump's Political Orbit

None of these women came to Trump by chance.

Gabbard made the most dramatic pivot. A former Democratic congresswoman from Hawaii and 2020 presidential candidate, she left the Democratic Party in October 2022, describing it as dominated by an 'elitist cabal of warmongers.' She endorsed Trump ahead of the 2024 election and formally joined the Republican Party that same year before being nominated as Director of National Intelligence. She had no prior intelligence experience.

Bondi, the former Florida Attorney General, arrived with a long record of loyalty. She publicly defended Trump during his first impeachment trial in 2020, appearing on the Senate floor as part of his legal team. When Trump nominated her as attorney general in late 2024, she pledged to release the Jeffrey Epstein files and promised transparency that many in the MAGA base demanded.

Chavez-DeRemer brought a different kind of bridge-crossing. A Republican representing a swing district in Oregon, she was one of only a handful of GOP members to co-sponsor the PRO Act, legislation designed to make union formation easier at the federal level. Her confirmation as Labour Secretary was supported by Teamsters President Sean O'Brien, a figure who had spoken at the 2024 Republican National Convention. She brought bipartisan credibility to a role Trump needed her to steady.

Noem, the South Dakota governor, was the most conventionally MAGA of the four. She cultivated her image as a loyal Trump surrogate throughout his years out of office and arrived at DHS as one of his most visible ambassadors for aggressive immigration enforcement.

The Sequence of Exits

Noem went first. Trump fired her on 5 March 2026, citing frustration over a taxpayer-funded advertising campaign featuring Noem on horseback in front of Mount Rushmore. The campaign, which cost an estimated £164 million ($220 million), drew criticism from both parties. The DHS inspector general was simultaneously investigating her oversight of the programme. Noem was given a diplomatic exit, announced as 'Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas,' a newly created role with no precedent.

Bondi followed less than a month later. Trump fired her on 2 April 2026 amid sustained backlash over the Justice Department's handling of the Epstein files. Bondi had promised a full release upon taking office; what followed was a drawn-out, heavily redacted process that satisfied almost no one. Senior Trump allies and Republican lawmakers including Rep. Thomas Massie and Rep. Nancy Mace publicly called for her removal. Mace later celebrated the firing on X, writing that Bondi had 'handled the Epstein Files in a terrible manner'.

If the reports that Lee Zeldin will be replacing Pam Bondi as Attorney General are true - I welcome it.



Bondi handled the Epstein Files in a terrible manner and made this situation far worse than it had to be for President Trump.



I look forward to a new Attorney General… — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) April 2, 2026

Chavez-DeRemer departed on 20 April 2026 under the weight of a Labour Department inspector general investigation. The probe, first reported in January, examined allegations of professional misconduct: drinking on the job, the use of government resources for personal travel, and an alleged affair with a member of her security detail. At least four senior aides were forced out before she resigned. In her exit statement, Chavez-DeRemer blamed 'high-ranked deep state actors' for coordinating with media to undermine her.

Today, with great humility and sincere appreciation, I shared the below letter with President Trump. It has been a profound honor to serve the American people as DNI. pic.twitter.com/p7AZ4wa9Yi — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) May 22, 2026

Gabbard announced her resignation on 22 May 2026, citing her husband Abraham Williams's diagnosis with an extremely rare form of bone cancer. She posted her resignation letter directly on X, writing that she could not 'in good conscience' ask Williams to face the illness alone while she remained in office. Trump praised her work publicly. Behind the scenes, however, Gabbard had for months been increasingly sidelined over her cautious positioning on the Iran conflict, at odds with the White House's messaging. Her departure is effective 30 June 2026.

Four Seats Vacated, Four Men Installed

The replacement pattern is uniform. Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin, a former MMA fighter, was confirmed as DHS Secretary on 23 March 2026. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, who previously served as Trump's personal defence attorney in his criminal trial, stepped in as acting attorney general after Bondi's removal. Deputy Labour Secretary Keith Sonderling became acting Labour Secretary. And Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence Aaron Lukas, a career intelligence officer with more than two decades of experience, will assume the acting DNI role when Gabbard's resignation takes effect.

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None of the replacements are women. Three of the four are acting appointments, meaning they have not yet faced Senate confirmation in their new capacities. According to NBC News, Gabbard is the fourth Cabinet member, and all four departures are women, to leave Trump's administration in this second term.

The administration has offered no public commentary on the gender composition of the departures and their replacements. McMahon, Rollins and Loeffler remain in post. The broader Cabinet, as it stands, now reflects a more than 50% reduction in female representation compared to the line-up confirmed at the start of Trump's second term.

Whether by firing, resignation, or investigation, every woman who left Trump's table this year was shown out through a different door, but they all arrived at the same destination: gone.