Stephen Colbert is to leave 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' after 11 years. From 22 May, his 11:35 pm time slot will be filled by 'Comics Unleashed', a comedy programme hosted by Byron Allen, under a time-buy arrangement with Allen Media Group.

The 12:37 am slot will go to another Allen production, the game show 'Funny You Should Ask'. Below are facts about Allen's career, family life and views.

CBS has filled its soon-to-be-vacant 11:35 p.m. time slot. Beginning May 22, the day after the finale of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” the hour will be filled by “Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen.” pic.twitter.com/sGKBseB7DJ — Emma.🇺🇸🌴☀️ (@Emma895561) April 6, 2026

Not a Trump Supporter

One of the first things that netizens want to know about Colbert's replacement is if he's a Trump supporter or not. Since there are ongoing rumours that Colbert was axed from his longtime post as host of 'The Late Night With Stephen Colbert, fans couldn't help but worry about Allen's political views.

For everyone's knowledge, Allen is not a supporter of Trump. In fact, he is a known critic of the US president. Last year, he fired back at the president following the latter's remarks on fake news.

'President Trump is completely wrong. What he's not understanding is that he's nothing more than temporary hired help. He works for the American people. He answers to us, we don't answer to him. The American people, we are the boss, we run it. Thank God we have the media or else I think we might all be drinking Lysol right now, and we don't need to be drinking Lysol,' he said during an interview.

A Happily Married Family Man

Beyond his political views is a happily married family man. Allen has been married to his wife, Jennifer Lucas, since 2007. Lucas works as a writer and a TV film producer. The duo, often referred to as a 'power duo' in the industry, has three children together -- Chloe Ava, Olivia Rose, and Lucas Byron.

Massive Net Worth

Allen's net worth is estimated at $1 billion (£745 million). Throughout the years, the host has built a massive media empire with his Alen Media Group, as well as his years-long career as a stand-up comedian. Despite his massive income, Allen is not as well-known as the other names in Hollywood. However, his empire spanned television networks, production companies, and major acquisitions.

Allen began his career as a stand-up comedian on 'The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson'. His success as one of the youngest comedians to ever perform on the show led to a regular role in the NBC television series Real People.

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In 1991, Allen founded Entertainment Studios, which marked his official transition from comedy to business. In 2009, he launched six HD television networks. Nine years later, he purchased The Weather Channel television network for $300 million (£237 million).

Early Life

Allen hails from Detroit, Michigan. He was born on April 22, 1961. Allen grew up in Los Angeles. His mom used to work at the NBC studios in Burbank. As a child, he would accompany his mother to the studio and was allowed to roam around the set.

Why 'The Late Night With Stephen Colbert' Was Cancelled

Colbert denied claims that his late-night program was cancelled due to his political stands and comments against Trump. He said that it was axed due to the rising production costs and declining late-night market. The show's replacement, 'Comedy Unleashed and Funny You Should Ask' will take over the 11:35 pm and 12:35 am timeslots after the last episode of Colbert's show airs on 21 May.