Media mogul Byron Allen is once again in the spotlight after CBS confirmed that his comedy series Comics Unleashed will replace Stephen Colbert's The Late Show following the program's final broadcast later this month.

The announcement has sparked widespread discussion across the entertainment industry, with many viewers curious about Allen's background, his billion-dollar media empire, and how he became one of the most powerful figures in television.

CBS Announces 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' Temporary Replacement

CBS recently revealed that beginning May 22, the network will air back-to-back episodes of Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen in the coveted 1.35 p.m. time slot previously occupied by Colbert. The network will also air Allen-produced game show Funny You Should Ask afterwards in the late-night lineup.

Allen, now one of Hollywood's wealthiest media executives, first rose to fame as a stand-up comedian. According to reports, he became the youngest comedian ever to perform on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson when he appeared at just 18 years old. Colbert himself recently referenced Allen's historic debut while discussing the CBS transition, calling Allen 'fascinating' and praising his long career in entertainment.

While many viewers recognise Allen from Comics Unleashed, his influence extends far beyond comedy television. Over the past two decades, he transformed his company, Allen Media Group, into a major entertainment conglomerate with ownership stakes in television networks, weather channels, digital platforms, and syndicated programming. Industry estimates place his net worth at roughly USD$1 billion, making him one of the richest figures in media.

What is CBS' Replacement for 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'?

Comics Unleashed, which first debuted in 2006, features panels of comedians performing stand-up routines and discussing comedy topics in a talk-show format. The program previously aired in syndication before returning to CBS in recent years. The show's relatively low production costs compared to traditional late-night programs reportedly made it attractive to CBS executives as networks continue adjusting to changing viewing habits and declining advertising revenue in late-night television.

The shift comes amid broader upheaval in the late-night television industry. CBS announced last year that The Late Show with Stephen Colbert would end in May 2026, bringing the long-running franchise launched by David Letterman in 1993 to a close. Network executives cited financial pressures and changing audience behaviour, particularly younger viewers increasingly consuming clips online instead of watching full broadcasts on television.

Read more Quick Facts About Stephen Colbert's Late Night Show Time Slot Replacement Byron Allen Quick Facts About Stephen Colbert's Late Night Show Time Slot Replacement Byron Allen

The decision has generated criticism from some late-night veterans. Letterman recently accused CBS executives of prioritising profits over creativity, arguing the network simply wanted cheaper programming. Meanwhile, comedian Conan O'Brien joked publicly about Allen 'buying' the time slot, reflecting wider industry debate over the future of network late-night programming.

Despite the criticism, Allen has framed the opportunity as a celebration of comedy. In previous statements, he said he originally created Comics Unleashed to give comedians a platform to 'make people laugh.'

CBS executives have also emphasised that Allen's programming may only serve as a temporary solution while the network explores long-term ideas for the future of its late-night lineup. However, this could change depending on how Comics Unleashed performs in the second half of the year.