After two decades of award-winning journalism, Anderson Cooper's departure from '60 Minutes' is not about controversy or career shifts, but a deeply personal choice centred on family.

Anderson Cooper has officially ended his nearly 20-year stint on '60 Minutes', bringing to a close one of the most respected chapters of his broadcasting career. The veteran journalist delivered an emotional farewell during his final appearance on the CBS programme on 17 May 2026, reflecting on the work that shaped him and the decision that ultimately led him away.

Anderson Cooper Says Fatherhood Drove His Decision to Leave '60 Minutes'

Cooper first announced his departure earlier this year, explaining that family had become his priority.

Read more The End of An Era: CBS Axes Colbert; 'Late Show' Host Prepares for Final Bow The End of An Era: CBS Axes Colbert; 'Late Show' Host Prepares for Final Bow

In his statement, the veteran anchor said he wanted to be present while his children were still young. He shares sons Wyatt and Sebastian with former partner Benjamin Maisani, and their upbringing played a central role in his choice.

'For nearly twenty years, I've been able to balance my jobs at CNN and CBS, but I have little kids now and I want to spend as much time with them as possible, while they still want to spend time with me,' Cooper explained when revealing his decision. Reports noted that the demanding schedule had become increasingly hard to sustain.

The journalist has anchored 'Anderson Cooper 360°' on CNN since 2003 while simultaneously working as a correspondent for '60 Minutes'. That dual commitment meant maintaining two major news roles for years.

The Hidden Workload Behind His Two-Decade Run

Although viewers mainly saw Cooper's polished reports on Sunday evenings, the workload behind the scenes was significant.

During his farewell reflections, Cooper explained that '60 Minutes' was effectively a second full-time responsibility layered on top of his CNN role. He revealed that much of the reporting work happened outside regular hours.

'The whole time I've done pieces on "60 Minutes", my full-time job has been over at CNN,' he said. He added that weekends and even holiday periods were often spent preparing stories for the programme rather than taking breaks.

The veteran broadcaster admitted he loved the work but described it as demanding. According to media write-ups, he often used personal leave from CNN to complete '60 Minutes' projects, highlighting the extent of the commitment.

Cooper's Emotional Final Goodbye After 20 Years

Cooper's final episode carried visible emotion.

The 58-year-old reflected on the programme's legacy and the trust it has built with audiences over decades. He also stressed the importance of preserving the editorial independence that helped define '60 Minutes'.

During his farewell remarks, Cooper praised the programme's storytelling standards and its willingness to invest time in journalism.

He said he hoped 'the core of what 60 Minutes is always remains', adding that its independence and trust with viewers had been critical to its success.

The moment became even more poignant when Cooper paused before delivering his final sign-off, visibly emotional as he ended his run on the programme.

Will Anderson Cooper Leave Television Altogether?

Despite ending his '60 Minutes' chapter, Cooper is not leaving television.

The journalist will continue hosting 'Anderson Cooper 360°' on CNN, where he remains one of the network's leading faces.

CBS has also reportedly left the door open for future collaborations, expressing gratitude for his contributions across nearly two decades. Cooper joined '60 Minutes' in 2006 and went on to produce numerous acclaimed reports during his tenure.

For Cooper, stepping away appears less like retirement and more like a recalibration — one driven by fatherhood rather than any shift in his commitment to journalism.