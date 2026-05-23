Nicki Minaj was criticised online after making a surprise appearance at SpaceX's Starbase facility in Texas during the company's first Starship V3 launch attempt on Thursday, May 21, 2026. The rapper, 43, thanked Elon Musk on the livestream before the flight was scrubbed due to a hydraulic pin problem on the launch tower, turning the test into a social media flashpoint.

Nicki Minaj at Starbase

SpaceX had been preparing to launch Starship V3, the newest version of its largest rocket, from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas. Minaj arrived dressed in a black T-shirt, jeans and a denim jacket, with a yellow purse, and appeared on the company's webcast as the countdown progressed towards liftoff.

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She told viewers, 'This is historic. This is a major moment, y'all,' and added, 'Major shout-out to Elon. Elon, thank you for everything that you're doing for humanity.' Minaj, best known for her 2012 hit 'Starships,' also said it was her first time watching a launch in person.

SpaceX later acknowledged her appearance on X, while Minaj described Starbase as 'a magical place.' Musk also responded online, extending the interaction beyond the webcast as discussion continued after the launch window closed without liftoff.

The appearance came during a high-profile test campaign for SpaceX, which regularly streams its launch attempts to a global audience as part of its public development programme. Starbase has become a focal point for such tests, drawing significant online attention even during delays or scrubs.

SpaceX Scrubs Launch

The launch was halted late in the countdown after several technical issues emerged. Musk said on X that a hydraulic pin holding the launch tower arm did not retract as intended, while Reuters reported that fuel temperature and pressure issues also contributed to the abort. SpaceX scrubbed the attempt shortly before liftoff.

SpaceX said Starship V3 is part of its wider development programme for a fully reusable heavy-lift rocket designed for future Moon and Mars missions. The vehicle represents the most advanced version of the Starship system, with engineers continuing to refine launch reliability through repeated test flights at Starbase.

The company has frequently treated scrubs and test delays as part of its iterative development approach, with rapid testing cycles often attracting global attention beyond the aerospace sector. Such tests are closely watched because Starship is central to SpaceX's long-term commercial and exploration plans.

A further launch attempt was planned for Friday, May 22, during a 90-minute window beginning at 5.30pm Central Time, if repairs were completed overnight. The rocket remained on the pad as the countdown reached its final stage, and the webcast ended in delay rather than liftoff.

The scrub marked another setback in a testing programme that has already seen multiple delays across earlier Starship iterations, although SpaceX continues to emphasise rapid iteration as part of its engineering strategy.

Online Backlash Grows

The reaction online was immediate. Critics described Minaj as a 'MAGA has-been' and criticised her appearance, linking the visit to her increasingly public alignment with Donald Trump and the political environment around him.

Minaj has previously called herself Trump's 'No. 1 fan' and told Time earlier this month that she had supported him privately for years but had avoided speaking publicly due to concerns about backlash from the music industry.

The involvement of Musk further intensified attention. He remains a polarising figure in US political discourse, and Minaj's appearance at Starbase was interpreted by critics as a convergence of celebrity culture, technology and political branding around a high-profile but scrubbed launch attempt.

After the scrub, Musk and Minaj exchanged comments on X, keeping the story active online even after the launch window closed. The episode continued to draw attention as the failed flight, celebrity appearance and political reactions circulated across social media platforms, sustaining discussion beyond the initial broadcast.