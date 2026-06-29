The latest ransom note linked to the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie may be less about demanding money and more about avoiding a death sentence, according to a former FBI agent who has studied the case.

Former agent Jennifer Coffindafer believes the new communication is written to soften legal responsibility for what happened to the 84-year-old mother of 'Today' anchor Savannah Guthrie, rather than to clarify events. In her view, the wording appears carefully chosen to suggest Nancy's death was not intended, language that could later be used in court.

If investigators are correct about the note's authenticity, it could mean the kidnappers are already thinking about how to defend themselves at trial before they have even been identified.

Why Ex-FBI Agent Says The Ransom Note Looks Strategic

Coffindafer weighed in on reports about the second ransom note from Guthrie's abductors. According to the expert, the communication reads like a calculated attempt to reduce criminal liability if the kidnappers are eventually arrested and prosecuted.

'They have a murder on their hands as opposed to a kidnapping, and that is punishable by the death penalty in Arizona, and they well know this. This is some sort of pretext to kind of say, "Listen, we didn't mean for this to happen." ... You know, mea culpa, if you will, [in] the event that they are caught,' Coffindafer said.

The Latin phrase mea culpa translates to 'my fault' or 'through my fault.' In legal or public contexts, it typically refers to an admission of wrongdoing or an expression of guilt. Coffindafer's analysis suggests the kidnappers may be trying to create a narrative in which Nancy's death was accidental rather than intentional.

That distinction could matter significantly in Arizona, where murder during the commission of certain felonies can expose defendants to the death penalty. Coffindafer believes the note indicates the writers may already be thinking beyond ransom and towards eventual prosecution.

Nancy Guthrie



The evidence shows a kidnapping for ransom plot gone south.



But who is behind the plot that likely resulted in 84 YO Nancy's death?



If we examine similar historical cases, here are the likely propositions (no special order):



*Wrench Attack - A sophisticated… pic.twitter.com/FyZ4oVF0wq — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) May 23, 2026

What The February Ransom Notes Suggested About Nancy Guthrie's Fate

A message sent to local news outlets in February concerning Nancy Guthrie's disappearance stated that the 84-year-old died shortly after being abducted earlier this year, according to law enforcement sources briefed on the case.

Investigators considered that message, along with an earlier note demanding millions in ransom, to be authentic communications from whoever abducted Guthrie from her home in Arizona's Catalina Foothills on 1 February. She was reportedly taken without her phone or necessary medications.

Read more Bizarre Nancy Guthrie Messages Prove Case Isn't a Normal Ransom, Profilers Warn Bizarre Nancy Guthrie Messages Prove Case Isn't a Normal Ransom, Profilers Warn

CNN chief law enforcement and intelligence analyst John Miller described the second communication during an appearance on 'AC360.'

'The second note said, basically, it wasn't intended to work this way but in the course of the kidnapping some things happened and Nancy Guthrie is dead,' Miller said.

He noted that investigators attached significance to the message because it originated from the same electronic source as the first ransom demand.

'The thing that makes the note significant is it came from the same electronic source as the first note, which demanded the ransom,' he said, adding the second note had 'a very different tone' from the earlier communication.

That tonal shift is central to Coffindafer's assessment. The first message focused on money. The second appeared more concerned with explaining or excusing Nancy's death.

Why One Expert Thinks Nancy Guthrie Died During Talks

Following Nancy's disappearance, speculation about her condition intensified. Several analysts and former investigators publicly suggested she may not have survived the abduction.

A previous report claimed the kidnappers sent a note informing Savannah Guthrie and her family that Nancy had 'gone to be with God.' According to the kidnappers, they did not realise the seriousness of her underlying heart condition.

That claim aligns with retired FBI criminal profiler Jim Clemente's analysis. Clemente previously said that Guthrie likely died while ransom negotiations were still ongoing, further complicating the timeline of events.