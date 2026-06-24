Law enforcement may have realised within 48 hours that Nancy Guthrie was dead yet continued to let her family believe she might be saved, according to a legal expert who says the pattern of ransom notes tells a story investigators refuse to confirm on the record.

The 84-year-old mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie was taken from her Tucson, Arizona, home on 31 January 2026. More than four months on, no suspect has been charged and her whereabouts remain unknown.

The Ransom Notes That Changed Everything

The logic, as legal expert Chad D. Cummings lays it out, is straightforward. The first ransom note, sent on 2 February, described Nancy as 'safe but scared' and demanded $4 million in bitcoin by 5 February. The second note, sent just four days later from the same IP address, abandoned every demand. It stated only that Nancy had died and was 'buried with nature now', according to a source close to the investigation.

No new ransom. No exchange offer. Nothing to negotiate.

Cummings, speaking to The Irish Star on behalf of Cummings & Cummings Law, said: 'While we still lack any forensic proof to that effect, the ransom notes, I believe the second note, particularly, and historical case statistics strongly point in this direction' of Nancy having died within the first 48 hours.

To clarify what the 2nd ransom note received by our sister station in Tucson actually said about the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping, these are the direct quotes referenced by sources:

"She perished shortly after she was taken."

"She is buried in nature now..."

"We are truly sorry." pic.twitter.com/sqHek9427N — Mac Colson (@MacColsonTV) June 22, 2026

Did Police Quietly Give Up On A Rescue?

Cummings suggests the implications of that second note were not lost on investigators, and that what followed amounted to a cover of inaction.

'Law enforcement probably knew, or at the very least suspected, that Guthrie was dead early on, and rather than admit they may have dropped the ball, dangled all these red herrings which led nowhere to give the impression of movement and action,' he told The Irish Star.

He concluded: 'To the extent this gave false hope to the family, it was cruel.'

BREAKING: "Somebody knows something. We are in agony."



Savannah Guthrie made an emotional appeal on the Today Show after new details revealed one of the ransom notes previously sent to her family claimed her mother, Nancy, was dead.



The longtime television host begged anyone… pic.twitter.com/MWO4ax1G7m — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 23, 2026

A Daughter's Plea After Hope Was Fading

On 7 February, the day after the second note arrived, Savannah Guthrie posted a video on Instagram with her siblings. 'We received your message and we understand,' she said. 'We beg you now to return our mother to us. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay.'

Read more Nancy Guthrie Could Finally Get Answers if Digital Trail Identified by Detectives Leads to Missing Evidence Nancy Guthrie Could Finally Get Answers if Digital Trail Identified by Detectives Leads to Missing Evidence

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has said the investigation 'remains active and ongoing'. No arrest has been made.

If Cummings is correct, that plea was made after investigators had already reached a quiet conclusion of their own, one they have yet to share with the public or the family waiting for answers.