President Donald Trump fired newly appointed U.S. attorney Roger Rogoff in Seattle just 54 minutes after he was sworn into office on Wednesday morning, abruptly ending his tenure before he had even reached his new desk.

The longtime prosecutor had been selected by federal judges to fill a three‑year vacancy in the Western District of Washington, only to be removed by an email titled 'A Message From the President.'

For context, Rogoff's appointment followed years of interim and acting leadership in the U.S. Attorney's Office in Seattle, with judges in the Western District of Washington finally stepping in to use a federal statute that allows them to name a temporary U.S. attorney when the White House fails to put forward a nominee.

Court records show the judges unanimously signed an order on 15 July 2026 appointing Rogoff under 28 U.S.C. § 546(d), describing the vacancy as longstanding and stressing the need to safeguard the 'integrity and effective administration of justice' in the district.

The appointment was meant to last until a presidential nominee was confirmed by the Senate, a point that now sits at the heart of an unusually sharp clash between the judiciary and the Trump administration.

Rogoff's 'Greatest Hour' As Trump Steps In

The news came after Rogoff, a former federal prosecutor, King County Superior Court judge and director of Washington's Office of Independent Investigations, took the oath of office at the federal courthouse in downtown Seattle.

Speaking to local station KOMO News, he described his short‑lived tenure with a wry shrug, being U.S. attorney for less than an hour was, he said, the 'greatest hour in my life.'

Moments later, an email arrived informing him that the president was removing him from the post, citing Trump's authority over U.S. attorney appointments.

Rogoff told KOMO that the message, headed 'A Message From the President,' spelled it out plainly, stating that 'pursuant to his authority, President Trump is hereby removing you from the office of the United States attorney.'

He was still in the courthouse lobby when he learned that his new job had already ended, a surreal twist in a career that has largely unfolded inside courtrooms and public‑sector oversight roles.

It can be recalled that Rogoff's selection did not come out of nowhere. According to his own account, federal judges and court staff had been aware for weeks that the Trump administration knew he was about to be appointed, and had tried repeatedly to open a conversation with the White House.

'We had not received any response back,' Rogoff said, adding that by the time the silence stretched into days, he was 'pretty settled with the idea' that being fired was the likely outcome once the appointment became official.

Trump Allies Defend Firing Of Seattle Prosecutor

For starters, the Department of Justice has not issued a detailed written explanation, but officials have pointed reporters to one public statement: a post on X by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.

In the message, Blanche said district court judges can appoint a temporary U.S. attorney, but insisted that the president retains the power to remove them, accusing Western District of Washington judges of abandoning 'the time‑honoured process of consultation with the administration' over such choices. He concluded bluntly: 'Roger Rogoff has been fired by the President.'

District court judges can appoint a temporary U.S. Attorney, and POTUS can fire them. WDWA judges abandoned the time-honored process of consultation with the administration so that the selected U.S. Attorney is qualified to serve in the administration.



Roger Rogoff has been… — Acting AG Todd Blanche (@DAGToddBlanche) July 15, 2026

Blanche's intervention crystallised the administration's argument, which does not dispute the judges' statutory authority to make a temporary appointment but frames Rogoff's removal as a straightforward exercise of executive power.

Trump allies have suggested that the real problem, in their view, was that the court moved ahead without securing agreement from the White House on who would represent the administration in the district, a protocol they describe as long‑standing, even if not strictly written into law.

It is a legalistic explanation, but also a political one, setting up Rogoff's brief tenure as another flashpoint in Trump's broader reshaping of the federal prosecutorial landscape.

Rogoff, for his part, has pushed back hard on the idea that the firing was simply business as usual. Asked whether he believes the president's action was lawful, he told KOMO that when judges appoint someone 'constitutionally and statutorily' and that person is then 'summarily dismissed without a conversation, without an examination, without any understanding of what they intend to do when they get into office,' he considers that firing 'most likely unlawful.'

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In case you missed it, the Western District of Washington has been operating without what Rogoff calls a 'constitutionally appointed' U.S. attorney for around three years, relying instead on acting and interim officials.

That gap is part of why judges felt compelled to act, and why Rogoff has framed his dismissal as less about his personal career and more about what he sees as the rule of law being put under strain.

He has said that if Trump were to nominate someone and secure Senate confirmation for the role, he would 'be cheering the rule of law,' emphasising that his objection is to the manner and timing of the president's decision rather than the existence of presidential appointment powers.

Despite the abrupt ending, Rogoff has spoken warmly of the colleagues he briefly rejoined. 'It was an honour to be chosen by the district judges in the Western District of Washington, whom I respect immensely,' he said, adding that for that one hour, it felt good to share 'a little bit of kinship again with the incredible lawyers' in the U.S. Attorney's Office.

KOMO News reached out to the court for a response from the judges who appointed Rogoff, but a spokesperson for the clerk of court's office said they could not comment.

That silence, combined with the White House's reliance on a short social media post rather than a formal briefing, leaves much still in the air: whether Rogoff will test his 'most likely unlawful' claim in court, how far Trump's team is prepared to push its view of executive authority, and when, if ever, Seattle's top federal prosecutor will be chosen in a way that satisfies both judges and the president.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify Rogoff's legal assessment, so take everything lightly.