The FBI has determined that all three alleged ransom notes linked to the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie, were fake. The finding challenges one of the central theories surrounding the Arizona case, although investigators have not said whether it changes their belief that Guthrie was abducted.

The findings came after federal investigators examined three separate messages connected to the case.

Two notes that emerged in February, shortly after Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her home in Tucson, Arizona, and a third message claiming to know the identities of her alleged kidnappers were all judged not to be genuine communications, according to an FBI official who spoke to sources on condition of anonymity.

FBI Finds Nancy Guthrie Ransom Notes Lacked Credibility

The FBI assessment does not necessarily resolve what happened to Nancy Guthrie, who was last seen alive at her home on 31 January after spending time with her older daughter, Annie Guthrie, and son-in-law. Authorities have continued to investigate the disappearance as an active case.

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A spokesperson for the Pima County Sheriff's Department, which is leading the investigation, declined to comment specifically on the ransom notes, referring questions about them to the FBI.

'We don't have any updates, other than this is still an active investigation,' sheriff's spokesperson Angelica Carrillo said. She added that DNA samples and video evidence collected in the case remained under forensic analysis.

The first two notes were reportedly delivered to media outlets and later handed over to investigators. According to the FBI official, they were traced back to the same sender, although investigators did not disclose the methods used to reach that conclusion.

One of the messages demanded a payment 'in the millions' through cryptocurrency and included deadlines for payment on 5 February and 9 February. A second note reportedly claimed Nancy Guthrie had died and did not include a demand for money or an apology.

Investigators attempted to test the first ransom message by depositing a small amount of cryptocurrency into the provided account. The funds were never withdrawn, the FBI official said.

The agency later concluded that the messages were not sent by anyone connected to Nancy Guthrie's disappearance. The third communication, which came from a person claiming to know who abducted Guthrie and claiming to have video evidence, was also ruled to be fake.

However, the FBI has not publicly explained how it determined that the message was not authentic.

Nancy Guthrie Case Continues Despite Fake Ransom Claims

The latest development complicates the early focus of the investigation, which focused heavily on the possibility that Nancy Guthrie had been taken for ransom.

Savannah Guthrie, 54, has publicly appealed for information about her mother's disappearance and previously referenced ransom demands in videos shared with her siblings. In one message, she pleaded with whoever was responsible to communicate with the family and said, 'we will pay.'

The family has offered a $1 million (£730,000) reward for information leading to answers in the case.

What's Been Authenticated So Far

Authorities previously confirmed that DNA testing showed blood found on Nancy Guthrie's front porch belonged to her. Investigators also released surveillance footage showing an armed person wearing a ski mask near her home shortly before her disappearance. The individual was seen tampering with her doorbell camera.

A glove recovered near the home, believed to resemble the gloves worn by the person in the footage, did not produce a match against known genetic profiles in a national database, according to authorities.

The FBI has not announced whether it has identified a suspect or determined a motive for Nancy Guthrie's disappearance. Authorities continue to review evidence collected from the scene, including DNA material and surveillance footage, as the investigation remains open.

Savannah Guthrie has previously acknowledged the uncertainty facing her family, saying they were still holding on to hope while recognising that her mother might no longer be alive.