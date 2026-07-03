A California man has pleaded guilty to charges linked to a fraudulent ransom demand sent to the family of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, who remains missing from her Tucson home.

Derrick Callella, 42, entered the plea in a federal court in Arizona on Thursday, marking a grim development in a case that has gripped the nation since February. Callella, a resident of Hawthorne, admitted to two felony counts of harassment using a telecommunications device.

Callella is the first person convicted in connection with the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping for ransom case.

Prosecutors revealed that he exploited the family's agony by sending text messages on 4 February demanding bitcoin payments shortly after the family publicly pleaded for their mother's safe return. While the guilty plea brings a measure of legal resolution to the hoax, it serves as a painful reminder of the persistent cruelty facing the Guthrie family as the primary kidnapping investigation remains unresolved.

Nancy Guthrie Case Darkened By Hoax Ransom Note

The guilty plea entered by Callella in a Tucson federal courtroom adds a grim new layer to a case that was already wrenching.

According to an update from the US Attorney's Office for the District of Arizona, Callella, from Hawthorne in California, admitted two counts of harassment using a telecommunications device.

Prosecutors said that on 4 February, three days after Guthrie was reported missing, he called and sent text messages to members of her family asking about a bitcoin transfer.

#DerrickCallella



🚨 DERRICK CALLELLA - For Immediate Release U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Arizona Release👇🏼👇🏼



“Derrick Callella, 42, of Hawthorne, California, pleaded guilty today to two counts of Harassment Using a Telecommunication Device.



Sentencing is scheduled… — Adriienne F (@imadriienne) July 2, 2026

'Callella acknowledged that he knew an earlier ransom demand had been made,' the US Attorney's Office said, adding that 'his actions were meant to harass the family by seeking information about the investigation into the missing person's disappearance.'

Court records and FBI public statements cited in the filings say that a ransom note demanding payment in bitcoin was sent to local media on 2 February, setting payment deadlines and claiming Guthrie was safe.

Callella's communications referenced that demand, even though he had no connection to whoever wrote the original note, according to the authorities.

The harassment charge carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and one year of supervised release. However, under the plea deal, a spokesperson for the US Attorney's Office said prosecutors are recommending five years of probation.

Formal sentencing has been set for 10 September.

In a separate local report, it was noted that Callella had tested positive for drugs before Thursday's hearing and had admitted using drugs four days earlier, though he told the judge he was not under the influence in court.

It was also reported locally that the sentencing judge is expected to impose 10 years of probation and that Callella is planning to enter a residential addiction treatment facility before that date.

Savannah Guthrie's Public Pleas And FBI Kidnapping For Ransom Probe

Ten days after Nancy Guthrie was first reported missing, the FBI released stark doorbell camera images showing a masked man in a ski mask, jacket, gloves and a backpack outside her home on the morning she disappeared.

FBI Phoenix later described the suspect as a male, approximately 5 ft 9 in to 5 ft 10 in tall, with an average build.

The security camera system at Guthrie's property had been disabled, which only added to the unease.

The FBI said in a public statement that 'this case continues to be investigated as a kidnapping for ransom case', confirming that several ransom notes have been received over the course of the investigation.

'Some have been deemed to be extortion attempts without legitimacy. Other ransom demands may potentially be legitimate and are still being investigated as such,' the FBI Phoenix office said on X.

Statement on Guthrie Investigation pic.twitter.com/zTUKcjPfsv — FBI Phoenix (@FBIPhoenix) July 1, 2026

That statement came after an earlier report quoting an unnamed FBI official as saying that none of the ransom notes was believed to be genuine.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department, which remains the lead local agency on the case, echoed the federal language in its own public update.

'Throughout this investigation, the Pima County Sheriff's Department has received information regarding potential ransom notes related to the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie,' Sheriff Chris Nanos said, adding that every tip and lead is forwarded directly to detectives working alongside the FBI.

Nanos urged anyone with information to contact the FBI or submit an anonymous tip, thanking the public for its cooperation so far.

'We'll Never Stop Looking For Her'

While investigators argue over which notes might be credible, the emotional core of the story has played out in public through Savannah Guthrie and her siblings.

After a second note sent to media outlets appeared to indicate that Nancy Guthrie had died, three people familiar with the matter said, Savannah posted a video on Instagram addressing whoever might have her mother.

She said the family would 'pay' for her return and begged for any information.

Last week, she used her Today platform again, telling viewers that her family is 'in agony' over the disappearance. 'We cannot be at peace,' she said on air, before appealing directly to the public. 'We're begging for your help. Please, if you're watching, no matter how small, the reward is there. You can tell us, it can be anonymous.'

In another line that has stuck with many viewers, she added, 'We love our mom, and we'll never stop looking for her, ever.'

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing from her home near Tucson on 1 February after she failed to show up for a church event.

Read more Was the Ransom Note a Script? Why Investigators Say the Guthrie Kidnapper Never Intended to Touch the Money Was the Ransom Note a Script? Why Investigators Say the Guthrie Kidnapper Never Intended to Touch the Money

She had been dropped off at her house the previous evening after dinner and a game night with family, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department. Relatives who went to check on her found she was gone, and investigators later said they believed the 84‑year‑old, who was in frail health and had limited mobility, had been taken against her will.

Key personal items, including her wallet, mobile phone, hearing aid and medication, were left behind, and blood on her front porch was later confirmed as hers through DNA testing.

While the legal system has successfully held one individual accountable for his predatory actions, the search for the kidnapper—and for Nancy Guthrie herself—continues with renewed intensity. Investigators are urging anyone with legitimate information to step forward, reiterating that every piece of evidence is being meticulously reviewed to bring an end to a case that has devastated a family and captivated the public.