Nancy Guthrie likely died shortly after she was abducted from her Arizona home, according to a chilling FBI leak that suggests her kidnappers panicked and abandoned their ransom demands.

The 84-year-old mother of Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie vanished in February, sparking a massive investigation that has now taken a grim turn.

An FBI source, who is reportedly directly involved in the inquiry, broke nearly a month of silence on 23 June to share the bureau's latest assessment. The account fills in a critical gap regarding the first week of the disappearance, a period when the family and authorities held out hope for her safe return.

Investigators now allege that the kidnappers realised their hostage had died shortly after taking her. They reportedly 'freaked out' upon this discovery, prompting them to pull back from the initial negotiations.

In the days after the abduction, the story became tangled in a flurry of ransom notes and emails. Some were sent to local media; others were sent directly to members of the Guthrie family or intermediaries. Most were quickly written off as hoaxes.

According to law enforcement, only two ransom notes sent to the Guthries and the FBI are considered potentially legitimate, and it is those messages that underpin the latest, bleakest theory about what happened to Nancy.

FBI Leak Recasts Key Week In Nancy Guthrie Case

The news came after an FBI source privately shared new details about the handling of the early ransom contacts.

On 2 February, a first email demanded a $4 million ransom in bitcoin and even included technical instructions on how to set up the crypto exchange. A second email, sent on 6 February from the same IP address, referred chillingly to Nancy being 'buried in nature'.

The FBI source said that a week after the kidnapping, Savannah Guthrie made a direct on‑camera plea to the kidnappers, not only begging for her mother's return but, crucially, offering money if they would at least lead the family to Nancy's body.

According to the source, agents believed by then that Nancy had died shortly after she was taken and that the kidnappers, realising their hostage had died, panicked and pulled back from their initial money demands.

The source said the kidnappers appeared to retreat after Nancy's reported death, and the family's offer was a last attempt to coax them into revealing where she lay.

The desired amount was never paid in full. In fact, the only money that ever moved, according to the same account, was a small sum the FBI itself put into a bitcoin account controlled by the kidnappers in an unsuccessful effort to trace them.

Nancy Guthrie Ransom Notes And A Second Mystery Emailer

It can be recalled that the ransom trail in the Nancy Guthrie case has always had two distinct strands. One was the demand for Bitcoin that Savannah has publicly acknowledged. The other involved a separate person who sent nearly a dozen emails claiming to know who took Nancy and where her body was, in exchange for cryptocurrency.

As Savannah told former Today co‑host Hoda Kotb, she and her siblings became convinced that only a tiny portion of the flood of messages was real. 'I believe the two notes that we received that we responded to, I tend to believe those are real,' she said. Those two are the same messages the FBI is treating as potentially genuine.

The second series of emails, which authorities have not confirmed as credible, painted an even darker picture. According to those messages, 'time is no longer of the essence.' The emailer offered information on the kidnapper, demanded payment in cryptocurrency and claimed to know where she was 'buried in nature.'

The emails were shared with federal agents, and at one point, there was a discussion about whether paying at least part of the requested bitcoin might help identify the sender or elicit new information.

Initially, the FBI reportedly described the emails as 'interesting' but did not pursue a plan to pay the ransom in hopes of obtaining information.

The FBI source said agents are still actively trying to identify and locate the author of this email and, interestingly, believe the individual may be a woman. The source also said the bureau has asked third parties not to make any independent payments, arguing that the investigation is progressing and that uncontrolled deals could complicate matters.

Savannah Guthrie's Public Agony And The Search For Leads

Savannah Guthrie's profile means every development lands in millions of living rooms. When she broke down on Today in a rare on‑air statement, the usually composed anchor described the brutal normality of living inside a missing‑person case.

'This is unusual and unprecedented to say the least to be sitting here,' she told viewers, explaining that she was not involved in the programme's reporting on her own family. 'But I don't have any comment on this story, and I'm not involved in our coverage, but I can't pretend I'm not here. And so, since I am, I wanted to take the opportunity to ask people to, to beg people to come forward, somebody knows something.'

She added that this is 'the life that my sister lives, I live, that my brother lives, that our extended family lives, that our children live every day and we are in agony. And we cannot be in peace.'

Investigators say the case has generated tens of thousands of tips. The family has offered a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to Nancy's whereabouts, yet no arrest, no confirmed suspect, and not even a clear crime scene have emerged.

Read more Nancy Guthrie Mystery Deepens as Chilling 'Scared but OK' Claim Clashes With Horrific Death Note Nancy Guthrie Mystery Deepens as Chilling 'Scared but OK' Claim Clashes With Horrific Death Note

Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Today co‑anchor Savannah Guthrie, vanished from her Tucson property in the early hours of 1 February 2026. Investigators believe she was taken from home based on data showing her pacemaker stopped communicating with her phone around that time.

She was reported missing the following day, triggering a sprawling search that has now stretched for nearly five months, with no confirmed sighting, no named suspects and a family living in public agony.

Anyone with information about Nancy Guthrie is asked to contact Tucson's 88‑Crime hotline at 1‑520‑882‑7463, the FBI at 1‑800‑CALL‑FBI, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.