A man who admitted sending fake ransom messages about missing Arizona grandmother Nancy Guthrie has been ordered into inpatient substance abuse treatment ahead of sentencing, after US federal agents concluded he duped her family but did not kidnap her. The ruling came in a federal court case against Derrick Anthony Callella, who pleaded guilty to harassing Guthrie's daughter and son-in-law with bogus demands while the real abductor remains unidentified.

The 84-year-old Nancy vanished from her home in the early hours of 1 February, in a case the FBI has classified as a suspected kidnapping for ransom. In the days that followed, a series of ransom notes began circulating, some sent directly to Nancy's relatives and at least one delivered to media outlets. According to investigators, one of those messages chillingly claimed that Nancy was already dead, though it offered no proof and led nowhere.

Federal authorities traced a set of those messages to Callella, who was arrested in February after the FBI determined he had been sending fake ransom notes to Guthrie's daughter, Annie Guthrie, and her husband, Tommaso Cioni. Prosecutors say he used telecommunications devices to contact the couple, harassing them with demands and false information at a moment of extreme vulnerability.

Callella has pleaded guilty to two counts of harassment using a telecommunications device. Each count carries a potential maximum of two years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. He is also expected to serve up to a year of supervised release once any prison term is complete.

Fake 'Nancy Guthrie Is Dead' Messages Deepen Family's Ordeal

The growing confusion around the many ransom messages linked to the Nancy case. Some went directly to family members, others to newsrooms. None produced proof of life, and none brought detectives closer to Guthrie's whereabouts.

Investigators say the notes tied to Callella were among those sent to family members and were quickly determined to be fraudulent. Crucially, agents believe he was not involved in drafting or sending the ransom messages that went to media outlets, which remain under active investigation. Authorities have not confirmed whether any of the remaining notes, including the one suggesting Guthrie had died, are authentic or connected to a real kidnapper.

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The distinction matters for more than just legal paperwork. From the family's perspective, sorting hoaxes from credible threats has meant navigating a minefield of grief, false hope and deliberate cruelty. Law enforcement officials have not publicly detailed how they separated Callella's messages from others, but the FBI's public stance is that he is not believed to be the person who abducted Guthrie.

Nothing in the available record confirms whether Nancy is alive, and authorities have stopped short of publicly endorsing any claim about her condition. Until investigators announce otherwise, all such claims, especially those appearing in anonymous notes, should be treated with considerable caution.

Court-Ordered Treatment While Hunt For Nancy Guthrie Continues

At a recent hearing, a judge ordered Callella to live at an inpatient substance-use treatment facility or halfway house while he awaits sentencing, which is scheduled for 10 September. Court documents state that he must comply fully with the programme and contribute to its cost. If he walks away or fails to follow the rules, the US Marshals Service has been authorised to remove him and place him in temporary custody.

Once he completes treatment, Callella will be permitted to live in a residence approved by the court while his case moves to its final phase. The arrangement suggests the judge accepted arguments that addiction treatment should play a role in his management before punishment is decided, though it does not reduce the statutory maximum penalties he faces.

For investigators, however, the resolution of the extortion hoax is only one piece of a far more troubling puzzle. The FBI has repeatedly said it believes Nancy was taken from her home in what they are treating as a kidnapping for ransom, with no public indication so far of a breakthrough in the search.

The fake ransom notes did more than mislead detectives. They also muddied the trail at a crucial early stage, forcing agents and local police to spend time and resources separating genuine leads from deliberate fabrications. Each message had to be treated as potentially real until proven otherwise, a process that can slow the momentum of any urgent manhunt.

Officials have not released detailed profiles of any suspect or suspects linked to the original disappearance. They have also not publicly identified who might stand to benefit financially from Guthrie's abduction, if the kidnapping-for-ransom theory is ultimately borne out by evidence.

The only person facing charges connected to the case is the man who capitalised on the family's fear. With Callella heading into treatment and awaiting sentence, the central mystery remains where it began in February: an 84-year-old woman gone without a trace, a family still waiting, and a kidnapper who, at least in the public record, has yet to be found.