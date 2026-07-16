David Beckham appeared 'fed up' after Argentina supporters booed him when he was shown on the big screen at Atlanta Stadium during England's World Cup semi-final defeat on Wednesday, according to body language expert Inbaal Honigman.

Beckham, 51, was watching alongside his wife Victoria when the hostile reaction broke out before Argentina's 2-1 win, which ended England's route to Sunday's final.

The news came after an already loaded England-Argentina meeting, a fixture that has followed Beckham for almost three decades. Argentina fans' reaction may have been directed at a former player whose name remains tightly wound into the teams' World Cup history, even if the moment itself looked rather strange in a stadium that was meant to host a neutral occasion.

Honigman, speaking on behalf of Covers.com, said Beckham's expression shifted quickly from surprise to irritation as he recognised the boos were for him.

'There's surprise, Beckham's eyebrows go up and his mouth turns into a ring, nearly an O-shape,' she said. 'This is the facial expression of astonishment, as he is caught off guard.'

She added that Beckham appeared to register the noise as disrespectful before adopting what she described as a sceptical expression. 'With this single raised eyebrow, Beckham glances at the Argentina supporters with mild contempt. He indicates that he's looking down his nose at the boo-ers.'

It is, of course, impossible to know exactly what Beckham was thinking from a clip in the stands. Body-language readings are interpretation, not evidence. Still, the footage gave supporters plenty to talk about, chiefly because Beckham did not offer the dramatic reaction that a section of the crowd may have hoped for.

David Beckham And A Familiar Argentina Grudge

For Beckham, an England-Argentina tie has never been just another match.

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At the 1998 World Cup in France, he was sent off after kicking out at Argentina midfielder Diego Simeone. England went on to lose on penalties, and Beckham became a lightning rod for anger at home, suffering years of fierce scrutiny over a moment of madness on football's biggest stage.

FIFA has described the red card as a defining part of the rivalry's history.

Four years later, Beckham had his answer. Captaining England against Argentina at the 2002 World Cup in Japan, he scored the 44th-minute penalty that secured a 1-0 victory. FIFA records the goal as a penalty, a small detail that carries an enormous amount of baggage for anyone who remembers the build-up.

That history explains why the boos were not entirely out of the blue. Yet it also makes them feel oddly dated. Beckham has long since moved from footballer to global celebrity and Inter Miami co-owner, a man whose connections include Lionel Messi, Argentina's captain and the club's marquee attraction. Football memories, though, do not always obey the present tense.

Honigman said the former England captain looked increasingly weary as the boos continued, suggesting he appeared to be dealing with the sound rather than the sentiment behind it.

'After hearing the boos for a sustained time, David was left looking 'fed up,' almost signalling that he was getting a headache from the noise,' she said. 'But as soon as the heckling ends, he quickly recovers and goes back to his amenable, beatific smile.'

David Beckham Keeps His Composure

The larger story was happening on the pitch, where England took the lead before Argentina came back to win 2-1 in Atlanta. Argentina will now face Spain in the final on Sunday, 19 July, while England's campaign ends one match short of the showpiece.

Beckham later posted an emotional message after the result, writing of 'heartbreak for us all' while thanking England's team, supporters and country for the tournament's memories.

Social media users criticised the treatment of Beckham, with one calling for football legends to be shown more respect and another noting the enduring intensity of the rivalry. The reaction travelled because it carried all the old football stuff, national memory, loyalty and the very public discomfort of someone being singled out in front of thousands.

Beckham, by the looks of it, had little interest in giving the booers a bigger show.