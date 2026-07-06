An Arizona crime scene specialist has condemned the inquiry into missing 84-year-old grandmother Nancy Guthrie as 'so botched,' just as a California man admitted sending fake ransom messages to her family in the days after her suspected kidnapping from her Tucson home in February. The assessment, aired on US television, comes while the search for Nancy continues and investigators sort genuine ransom notes from hoaxes.

The months of mounting criticism of how Arizona authorities have handled the case. Nancy, a mother of three and mother-in-law to 'Today' show host Savannah Guthrie, was last seen on 31 January when her son-in-law drove her home from a family dinner. In the early hours of 1 February, she was kidnapped from her house in Tucson, according to investigators, and has not been seen or heard from since. Her disappearance has unfolded in full view of a national audience, with appeals broadcast on American television and a $1.1 million reward offered for information leading to her safe return.

From the start, the investigation has been tangled in confusion over ransom communications. Several ransom notes and messages have been sent, some directly to media outlets. Authorities have said a portion of those demands are believed to come from Nancy Guthrie's actual abductors, while others have been verified as fraudulent. That distinction became more fraught this week when prosecutors revealed that one man has now pleaded guilty to exploiting the family's desperation.

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On a recent episode of NewsNation's 'Jesse Weber Live,' forensic crime scene expert Sheryl McCollum delivered one of the bluntest public critiques yet of the law enforcement response.

'This investigation is so botched,' McCollum told the programme. She argued that from the early days of the case, there should have been a unified, highly visible front involving Nancy's relatives, the FBI and local sheriffs. 'You have not seen Savannah and her family on the same podium as the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff. They should have been standing together, making statements, from day one. And we haven't seen that yet. They're not on the same page. It's really sad to see this.'

Her comments echoed weeks of criticism from other crime scene specialists, some local deputies and members of the public, who have zeroed in on what they allege are systemic missteps and turf battles between agencies. According to report, the Pima County Sheriff's Office has faced repeated scrutiny, particularly over claims that the potential crime scene at Nancy's home was released too quickly and that Sheriff Chris Nanos had limited experience with homicide and ransom investigations.

The sheriff's office has not, in the material seen by this publication, set out a detailed public rebuttal to the 'botched' characterisation. No formal independent review of the handling of the investigation has been announced. Nothing is confirmed yet about the full sequence of investigative decisions on the ground, so specific allegations about evidence handling and inter-agency communication should be treated with caution.

Fake Ransom Messages Deepen the Nancy Guthrie Ordeal

Just three days after Nancy vanished, on 4 February, her family released a video appeal, pleading directly with whoever had taken her to establish contact. Within hours, that message essentially a public cry for mercy became an opening for a stranger hundreds of miles away.

In court documents outlined by the US Attorney's Office for the District of Arizona, prosecutors say 42-year-old Derrick Callella, from California, watched the coverage, found contact numbers for Nancy's daughter Annie Guthrie and for Annie's husband, and used phone spoofing technology to hide his identity. He then sent them a chillingly pointed text: 'Did you get the bitcoin we're waiting on our end for the transaction?'

The message falsely implied that Callella was involved in the kidnapping and awaiting a cryptocurrency ransom. It was, by his own subsequent admission, a lie. According to the plea agreement, Callella acknowledged that his intention was not only to extract money but also to harass the Guthrie family and try to pressure them into revealing sensitive details about the ongoing police investigation. Federal prosecutors charged him with two felony counts of Harassment Using a Telecommunication Device. He has now pleaded guilty and faces up to five years of probation on each count, to be served at the same time.

The hoax communications forced investigators to spend precious time verifying whether they were dealing with the real kidnappers. Authorities have not publicly detailed how many other fraudulent ransom demands they have fielded, but they have confirmed that multiple notes or messages have been identified as bogus. Others, they say, are still considered potentially authentic and part of the main kidnap inquiry involving Nancy.

Reward, Rancour and Unanswered Questions Around Nancy Guthrie

The wider investigation into Nancy's disappearance has unfolded under an intense spotlight in the United States, largely because of her link to Savannah, one of the most recognisable faces on American morning television. Family members have issued emotional appeals, and the seven-figure reward pot has grown with contributions from anonymous donors determined to keep the case in public view.

Yet the search itself appears to be stalled in troubling uncertainty. Officials have not announced any arrests directly connected to the kidnapping. There has been no confirmation that Nancy is alive, nor any clear indication of a likely motive. Law enforcement has not publicly identified any suspects believed to be behind the 'real' ransom notes.

The competing narratives about what has gone wrong in Tucson from alleged evidence mishandling to agency infighting to opportunistic hoaxes risk obscuring one stark fact. An 84-year-old woman was taken from her home, there is still a reward of $1.1 million on the table, and, five months on, no one can say with confidence what happened to Nancy or who is responsible.