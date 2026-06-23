Nancy Guthrie's disappearance has taken another grim turn, with fresh reporting suggesting the same alleged kidnapper first demanded millions in Bitcoin and later sent an apology that appeared to offer her body for money. The latest claims, reported in Tucson and on Monday, centre on a ransom note sent after Nancy Guthrie vanished on 1 February, with the FBI said to be examining the messages as part of the wider investigation.

Kidnapper Reportedly Demanded Bitcoin

The first note linked to the case was reported in early February, when investigators were still trying to understand what had happened to the 84-year-old mother of 'Today' host Savannah Guthrie. According to reports and other outlets, the note asked for $4 million in Bitcoin for Nancy's return, described her as 'safe but scared' and warned of consequences if payment was not made by 5 February.

The figure then appears to have climbed. Later reporting said the demand rose to $9 million in Bitcoin, a detail that has fuelled the case's increasingly bizarre profile and, frankly, its deeply ugly tone.

Law enforcement has not publicly confirmed every line in the notes, but the FBI has said it is treating the ransom communications seriously, and the agency has continued to examine them while the search for Nancy Guthrie has dragged on.

Alleged Apology Raises Fresh Questions

The newest controversy began when a source claimed that a second note, dated 6 February, read more haltingly and less confidently than the first, and included an apology for Nancy's alleged accidental death. The same report said the writer suggested money could still be exchanged for her body, though no amount was specified in that note.

That version of events, however, is now under some pressure. It was reported on 22 June that the ransom note it received did not say Nancy had died and did not include an apology, while the FBI said the note was authentic.

In other words, parts of the story are clearly in dispute, and the public record remains messy, which is hardly surprising in a case built around anonymous messages, digital trails and a family that has already endured months of uncertainty.

Even the mechanics of the investigation have been unusual. According to earlier reporting, officials sent $152 to a wallet address in an effort to trace those behind the disappearance, but the money was never touched and no arrest followed. That detail may sound almost absurd, but it shows how investigators were trying to work with the scraps they had.

Nancy and the Search Timeline

Nancy Guthrie was last seen after visiting her daughter, Annie, for dinner, then returning home at about 9.48pm, according to the reporting gathered around the case. Her doorbell camera reportedly disconnected at 1.47am on 1 February, and software later detected a person on camera at 2.12am. When she did not attend church the following day, her family checked on her and reported her missing.

Since then, the case has become a slow grind of searches, forensic leads and contradictory signals. The FBI said in February that it was examining ransom notes sent to the media, and later reporting indicated investigators were carrying out searches near Nancy's home in Arizona while following leads that included DNA evidence and the notes themselves.

A man detained for questioning in February was later released after several hours, which did little to narrow the field. What makes the Guthrie case so unsettling is not only the disappearance itself, but the way the messaging around it has veered from demand to apology, from Bitcoin to body, from menace to apparent remorse.

It is a very strange sequence, and one the family has had to watch unfold in public, one note at a time. The question now is whether the latest reporting marks a breakthrough or just another twisted layer in a case that still has no confirmed ending.