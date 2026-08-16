Cami Clark, the wife of Anthropic chief executive Dario Amodei, sought investment from Jeffrey Epstein for an adult-entertainment startup she was building, according to emails sent years after the financier's 2008 conviction for soliciting prostitution, including from a minor.

The correspondence, contained in the Epstein files and reported by The Wall Street Journal, has drawn attention because of Clark's behind-the-scenes influence on Amodei and Anthropic despite holding no formal role at the artificial intelligence company.

The emails show Clark and business partner Michelle Capocefalo courting Epstein as a potential backer for Eddice, a women-focused 'luxury porn' business, as well as discussing other ventures. There is no indication in the emails that Epstein invested. The reporting does not allege that Clark participated in Epstein's crimes or committed any crime herself.

What the Cami Clark-Jeffrey Epstein Emails Show

The contact began with an introduction. According to the Journal's reporting, literary agent John Brockman connected Clark and Capocefalo with Epstein in March 2011 while they were seeking funding for their venture. Clark subsequently communicated directly with Epstein about the business.

Clark proposed meeting Epstein for dinner following the introduction and later followed up enthusiastically about their meeting. Days later, she sent Epstein material connected with the company's planned films, warning that the content was not safe for work.

Epstein e-mail re Cami Clark (Anthropic’s First Lady) and “fine luxory p0rn.” https://t.co/edoaVDNhpi pic.twitter.com/s9GPR66KjH — Quinn (@SuaSponte_1776) August 14, 2026

The following year, in March 2012, Clark contacted Epstein again and asked whether he would be interested in investing in businesses being developed by her and a colleague. The available correspondence provides no indication that Epstein ultimately invested.

The timing is central to the story. Clark's outreach came after Epstein had pleaded guilty in Florida in 2008 to prostitution-related offences, including soliciting a minor for prostitution, and had been required to register as a sex offender. His criminal history therefore predated her approach for investment.

Who Is Cami Clark?

Clark keeps a relatively low public profile but has emerged as an influential figure around Anthropic and its chief executive.

The Journal describes her as an important sounding board and strategic adviser to Amodei, despite her having no formal position at Anthropic. She has also accompanied him at prominent gatherings and helped connect him with powerful figures in business and technology.

Clark married Amodei in 2022 after the pair began dating in 2014. Before her relationship with Amodei, she dated former Google chief executive Eric Schmidt, whom she later helped connect with Amodei. Schmidt subsequently became an early Anthropic investor.

Her entrepreneurial ventures have included Eddice, the women-focused adult-entertainment company at the centre of the Epstein correspondence, and later businesses involving dieting and women's health technology.

Clark is not listed as an Anthropic employee or executive. The significance of the Journal's reporting instead lies in the influence it says she exercises behind the scenes as one of Amodei's closest advisers.

Why the Story Resonates for Anthropic

The disclosure places additional scrutiny on the people surrounding the leadership of one of the world's most powerful artificial intelligence companies.

Anthropic was founded in 2021 by Amodei, his sister Daniela Amodei and other former OpenAI employees. The company has made AI safety a major part of its identity while developing the Claude family of models.

The Journal reports that Clark has played a meaningful role in Anthropic's development despite remaining outside its formal organisational structure, including helping Amodei cultivate relationships with investors and other influential figures.

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That makes her previous outreach to Epstein noteworthy, but the emails should not be presented as evidence of wrongdoing by Anthropic, Amodei or Clark beyond what the documents themselves establish.

Clark is one of numerous business, technology and political figures whose interactions with Epstein have emerged through the release and examination of records connected with the late financier.

The relevant distinction is important: appearing in Epstein-related correspondence does not itself establish participation in or knowledge of his criminal conduct.

What the reporting establishes is considerably narrower. Clark approached Epstein after his 2008 conviction and sought investment for one of her businesses. There is no indication in the available correspondence that he ultimately provided the funding. Years later, Clark married Amodei and became an influential but unofficial presence around the leadership of Anthropic.