Rapper NBA YoungBoy has confirmed he left America for a new life in South Korea and has no plans of returning to the US, praising the country as very safe and clean. The 26-year-old Baton Rouge native, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, spoke in an interview with Funny Marco for the Open Thoughts series filmed in South Korea and released on 11 August 2026.

He is currently based there after months travelling overseas with his family following years of legal challenges at home.

Safety Draws the Rapper Away From America

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YoungBoy, who has faced years of legal troubles including prison time and house arrest in Utah, said of South Korea: 'It's very safe here and clean.'

He added that he liked it because it is out the way and he gets the energy too. It was his first time in the country and he has been enjoying it thoroughly. When asked if he would move back to the United States, he replied 'Never in life.'

The rapper explained he never had the chance to travel as a youth so he wants to enjoy the feeling of being at new places. He has been spotted in Seoul including upscale districts and previously in Paris after cancelling a Rolling Loud set, China, Norway, Belgium and France.

After a presidential pardon from Donald Trump in 2025 that freed him from probation restrictions, he has taken full advantage of international travel. Fans have noted his presence interacting with people on the streets of the capital.

Music Career Nears an End With Health Concerns

Despite the relocation, YoungBoy discussed his remaining work in detail during the conversation. He plans one or two more albums, with the next titled All Dogs Go to Heaven expected before his birthday in October, and one final tour only. He said he would go on tour one more time throughout his whole life and that is it.

On the 2025 MASA Tour he earned $1.5 million (£1.1 million) per show. His American YoungBoy documentary on the tour grossed over $1 million (£0.7 million) in its first week at the box office.

He was diagnosed during the tour with a heart swollen on the left side, but revealed that he kept it secret to finish the shows without cancellation, and it remains enlarged.

He is a father to at least 11 children with eight women and wants to stay financially stable for them to travel to him despite the distance.

Life Abroad Suits the Louisiana Artist

YoungBoy has been overseas for a few months with family after growing up in Baton Rouge and time under restrictions. The move comes after a career marked by chart-topping albums while dealing with incarceration periods. He topped the Billboard 200 multiple times including as the first rapper to do so three times in a year.

The interview has drawn more than two million views online as of 13 August 2026.

He noted there is nothing left for him in America beyond his children, for whom planes exist to bring them over. His relationship with his mother is now non-existent though he still cares for her.

The rapper's decision reflects a desire for a quieter existence far from previous pressures in the United States. Sightings continue in South Korea as he settles into this new chapter, with no indication of any return flights planned soon.