Leon Black, the financier who turned Apollo Global Management into a Wall Street powerhouse, is currently navigating the most difficult chapter of his decades-long career. While he remains one of the world's wealthiest individuals, his reputation is inextricably linked to the £120 million ($158 million) he paid to the late convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

Black, who appeared before the House Oversight Committee to defend these payments, has spent years insisting the funds were strictly for 'bona fide' financial services, including complex tax planning and family office advisory work. Despite these defences, the association continues to draw significant criticism from investors, corporate governance experts, and the public.

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Leon Black's Net Worth

Black amassed his fortune through private equity investments, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate restructuring, per Forbes and Apollo Global Management.

According to Forbes' real-time billionaire rankings, his net worth is estimated at around $15 billion (approximately £11.3 billion), placing him among the wealthiest financiers in the United States.

Much of Black's wealth comes from Apollo Global Management, the investment firm he co-founded in 1990 after leaving investment bank Drexel Burnham Lambert. Apollo grew into one of the world's largest alternative asset managers, overseeing hundreds of billions of dollars in assets across private equity, credit and real estate investments.

Beyond finance, Black has invested heavily in art. He has purchased some of the world's most valuable paintings and sculptures, including a $120 million (roughly £91 million) edition (1 of 4) of The Scream by Edvard Munch, making him one of the most prominent private art collectors.

Career on Wall Street

Black began his career at investment bank Drexel Burnham Lambert, where he worked under junk bond pioneer Michael Milken from 1977 to 1990. During the firm's rise in the 1980s, Black specialised in mergers, acquisitions, and leveraged buyouts.

After Drexel collapsed in 1990, Black teamed up with fellow executives Josh Harris and Marc Rowan to establish Apollo Global Management. The firm became known for acquiring distressed companies and helping restructure struggling businesses into profitable enterprises.

Under Black's leadership, Apollo expanded into a global investment powerhouse, managing assets for pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional investors worldwide.

His achievements earned him recognition as one of the most influential figures in private equity, although his tenure eventually ended amid growing questions about his dealings with Epstein.

Family Life, Relationship with Jeffrey Epstein

Leon Black is married to Debra Black, and together they have four children. The family has also been active in philanthropy, supporting education, medical research and the arts through charitable foundations.

Black has served on the boards of several cultural institutions and has donated significant sums to museums, universities and scientific research projects over the years.

Questions about Black's ties to Epstein intensified after reports revealed that he had paid the financier approximately $158 million (roughly £120 million) between 2012 and 2017 for tax, estate and financial planning services. Those payments came years after Epstein pleaded guilty in Florida to charges involving the solicitation of prostitution from a minor.

An independent review commissioned by Apollo concluded that there was no evidence that Black participated in Epstein's criminal conduct. However, investigators found that the payments were substantially larger than typical fees for similar financial advice.

The controversy prompted criticism from investors and corporate governance experts. In early 2021, Black stepped down as Apollo's chief executive officer, although the company stated his retirement had been planned before the review became public.

Black has consistently denied knowing about or participating in Epstein's criminal activities. He has said he deeply regrets maintaining a professional relationship with Epstein after his conviction, but insisted he sought only legitimate financial advice.

For now, Black remains a central, if polarising, figure in finance, attempting to separate his lifetime of achievements from the scandal that currently defines his public image.