Fresh allegations linking Jeffrey Epstein to Donald Trump's pageant world have reignited scrutiny surrounding the disgraced financier's connections to influential figures during the 1990s.

The explosive claims, which Trump has denied, have emerged amid renewed public interest in Epstein's network and the role elite social circles may have played in facilitating his activities.

Who Is Beatrice Keul

Beatrice Keul, now 55, is a former Miss Switzerland and Miss Europe contestant who participated in the Donald J. Trump American Dream Pageant in 1993. She alleged that the competition environment was far removed from the glamorous image presented to the public.

Keul claimed that she quickly realised that 'nothing was normal' about the pageant atmosphere. According to her account, influential and wealthy men frequently interacted with contestants, observing them in hotel lobbies, private suites and exclusive gatherings.

'They knew exactly what they wanted. I was fresh meat,' Keul alleged, referring to what she described as a network of powerful men operating around the pageant circuit.

Keul further claimed that young contestants were identified and encouraged to attend private meetings and social events, often without fully understanding who they would be meeting or why they had been selected.

She described the pageant environment as a 'playground' for powerful men and alleged that contestants considered especially attractive were singled out for further introductions.

In addition to her allegations concerning Epstein, Keul has also accused Trump of sexually assaulting her during an encounter at New York City's Plaza Hotel in November 1993. Trump has repeatedly denied allegations of sexual misconduct.

Epstein's Alleged Recruitment Network

According to Keul, Jeffrey Epstein allegedly sought to recruit young aspiring models and pageant contestants through promises of luxury travel, accommodation and invitations to exclusive social events.

She claimed that Epstein invited selected women to attend private gatherings at Mar-a-Lago, allegedly telling them they possessed 'the calibre for this league'.

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Keul's account suggests that pageants provided access to a steady stream of young women hoping to establish careers in modelling and entertainment.

Separate allegations from former model Stacey Williams have also contributed to scrutiny surrounding Epstein's connections within the modelling industry, who alleged that Epstein operated within a broader network involving prominent modelling agency executives and talent scouts.

Williams specifically named French model scout Jean-Luc Brunel, who faced allegations of trafficking and exploitation before his death in prison in 2022.

According to Williams, Epstein's alleged network extended internationally and targeted aspiring models from Europe and Eastern Europe.

Epstein, Trump And Beauty Pageants

Donald Trump did not acquire the Miss Universe Organisation, which included Miss Universe, Miss USA and Miss Teen USA, until 1996.

However, he had already been involved in sponsoring and organising beauty pageants during the early 1990s, including the American Dream Pageant in which Keul participated.

In a 2002 interview, Trump described Epstein as a 'terrific guy' and noted that he enjoyed spending time with him. Following Epstein's arrest and criminal charges years later, Trump sought to distance himself from the financier, stating in 2019 that he had not spoken to Epstein for approximately 15 years and was 'not a fan'.

In July 2025, Trump again addressed the relationship, claiming that he permanently severed ties with Epstein around 2005 after disputes involving employees at Mar-a-Lago.

As renewed interest in Epstein's network continues to generate headlines, Beatrice Keul's claims have added another controversial chapter to the ongoing debate surrounding the relationships, social circles and institutions that intersected with one of the most notorious criminal cases in modern history.