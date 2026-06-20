Parents of young creators have warned that the UK's planned social media ban for under-16s could affect a new generation of young entrepreneurs and influencers who use platforms such as TikTok and YouTube to build skills, audiences, and income. The concerns emerged after Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced plans on 19 June 2026 to restrict access to social media platforms for children under the age of 16.

The government has argued that stronger limits are needed because social media is contributing to concerns around children's well-being. However, some parents of teenage creators say the proposed restrictions risk removing opportunities for young people who use online platforms responsibly, arguing that digital safety should involve stronger parental oversight rather than a complete ban.

Concerns For Young Entrepreneurs

Sophie Pugh, a social media manager and mother of 13-year-old Darcey, said she believes social media has helped her daughter develop confidence and business skills. Darcey posts makeup tutorials, daily videos, and dance content online, while also exploring small business ideas.

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According to Sophie, her daughter previously created a bracelet business with friends and used Instagram and TikTok to promote it.

'I think there are such perks to social media,' Sophie said. 'It gives children confidence and it can give them an alternative to learning other skills, such as becoming an entrepreneur.'

She acknowledged that online platforms can present risks for children but argued that parents should play a bigger role in guiding how young people use them.

'I think more needs to be done,' Sophie said. 'But it has to be up to the parents to manage it. I am aware some parents don't, which is when problems arise.'

Sophie said she supported greater protections for younger children but questioned whether teenagers who have grown up with technology should face the same restrictions.

She also warned that some young creators could lose opportunities to earn money through online work, including brand partnerships and user-generated content campaigns.

'Some content creators may lose their careers over it,' she said.

Family Content Creators Under Pressure

Another family concerned about the impact of the proposed restrictions is based in Nottinghamshire, where freelance graphic designer Kim Weddeburne runs a shared TikTok account with her daughters, Soraya, 12, and Cianna, 10.

The account has attracted nearly 50,000 followers, with viewers following the family's everyday videos. Kim said their popularity grew after a reaction video about the live-action film The Little Mermaid helped their account gain thousands of followers in a short period.

Kim said the appeal of their content comes from its ordinary nature.

'We're just a normal family,' she said. 'We're not rich, we just live in Nottingham, the girls share bunk beds, we don't do extravagant things. People seem to like that.'

The family's online presence has led to paid advertising campaigns, gifted products, invitations to film premieres, and collaborations with companies including Minecraft and HarperCollins, according to the report.

Kim said social media has also allowed her daughters to explore interests and develop practical skills, including learning makeup techniques through online tutorials.

'It's amazing she can explore that ability and find something she likes,' she said.

Both Sophie and Kim said they prioritise safety measures, including privacy settings and limits on screen time. However, they remain concerned that a broad restriction could affect children who use online platforms creatively and under supervision.

The government has said it plans to use age verification measures to enforce the restrictions. Critics have questioned whether teenagers will be able to bypass such systems, including through tools such as virtual private networks.

Technology companies, including Meta, YouTube, and Snapchat, have said they support efforts to improve child safety online but have raised concerns that strict restrictions could push young users towards less regulated platforms.

For families like Sophie's and Kim's, the ban is not only about access to social media. It is also about how young people learn, create, and develop skills in a digital economy that has become part of everyday life.