YouTuber Harrison Nevel thought he had landed the deal of a lifetime when he purchased a former Adidas employee's storage unit for $2,210 (£1,740) and discovered more than $125,000 (£93,000) worth of products inside, including unreleased shoes and apparel. But the windfall quickly turned into a controversy after the haul went viral; the former owner later contacted Nevel to say Adidas wanted the products returned, sparking a debate over who legally owns the merchandise.

Nevel has indicated he is willing to return the items but expects compensation in exchange. In a recent social media post, he said he hopes to reach an agreement with Adidas, noting that he has previously partnered with the sportswear giant. Adidas has not publicly addressed the situation.

Inside Harrison Nevel's Adidas Discovery

Nevel documented the contents of the storage unit in a series of videos, revealing stacks of Adidas products ranging from jackets and footwear to what he described as unreleased merchandise. Based on his own estimates and publicly available product information, he valued the collection at roughly $125,000 (£93,000).

Nevel said the former owner contacted him after he published the videos and asked for the products to be returned. He has claimed, without independent verification, that the former owner remains employed by Adidas and that the company wants the merchandise returned as soon as possible. He also said he has not spoken directly with Adidas.

YouTuber Harisson Nevel got a call from Adidas asking him to return the contents of a storage unit he purchased for $2,000 from a former Adidas employee after discovering over $125,000 worth of products inside, including unreleased items 😳📦💰👀 pic.twitter.com/2XJ2hLY35d — Killa 🌺 (@KillaKreww) June 21, 2026

Who Owns the Products?

The dispute has attracted widespread attention because storage unit auction purchases typically transfer ownership of a unit's contents to the winning bidder. However, ownership questions can become more complicated if the property was stolen, improperly obtained, or remains subject to claims by a third party.

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Supporters argue that Nevel legally purchased the storage unit and everything inside it, making him the rightful owner of the merchandise. Others believe Adidas could have a valid claim if the products were never authorised to leave the company's control or were obtained in violation of company policy. The presence of unreleased products has added another layer to the controversy, with some arguing that distributing or reselling items not intended for public release could create additional legal complications regardless of how they were acquired.

Internet Divided Over Adidas Haul

The story went viral largely because it combines a massive windfall with an unresolved ownership dispute. Some users sided with Nevel, questioning whether he has any obligation to surrender products he legally acquired. 'Does he have any legal obligation to give this stuff back? He bought the storage unit, so it's his right?' one commenter wrote.

Others argued the products should be returned. 'If I purchased that unit, I'd send every last thing back to Adidas. Only greedy little boys would keep it,' another user commented. Several warned of legal risk: 'Adidas would sue the brakes off him if he sold those products,' one person wrote, while another added: 'If they're stolen, he'll have to give them back. If they're not, Adidas can kick rocks.'

For now, Nevel says he remains open to returning the products while discussions continue. Until Adidas publicly addresses the situation, the central question driving the debate remains unanswered: who ultimately owns a $125,000 (£93,000) haul discovered inside an abandoned storage unit?