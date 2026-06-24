A heated confrontation at an Alabama petrol station turned an ordinary family stop into one of the internet's most debated parenting stories. Tyler Brodsky went viral after sharing footage of a man challenging him for taking his young daughters into a women's restroom.

While many social media users rallied behind the father, the controversy took another dramatic twist when Brodsky launched a $3,000 (£2,200) GoFundMe campaign and the girls' mother publicly accused him of exploiting the situation.

Viral Restroom Clash

The incident unfolded during a road trip when Brodsky stopped at a QuikTrip petrol station in Alabama with his two daughters.

According to Brodsky, one of the girls urgently needed the toilet. Since he was travelling alone with the children, he chose to escort them into the women's restroom, claiming it was empty at the time.

He later explained that he believed the women's facility was safer than bringing his daughters into a men's restroom occupied by adult men.

The situation escalated when another customer, later identified online as Mississippi businessman Robert Buckner, allegedly objected to seeing a man inside the women's restroom. Video footage captured a tense exchange between the pair, with Buckner reportedly contacting police over his concerns.

The clip quickly spread across social media, drawing millions of views and igniting fierce arguments over parenting, public facilities and common sense.

While critics questioned Brodsky's decision, supporters argued that many parents face similar dilemmas when caring for young children in public places.

Brodsky's GoFundMe Campaign Raises Questions

Just as the debate appeared to be cooling down, attention shifted to a GoFundMe page launched after the video went viral.

Brodsky created the fundraiser seeking $3,000 for himself and Melissa, the store manager who reportedly stepped in to support the family during the confrontation.

The campaign immediately became a talking point online.

Many commenters questioned why money was needed at all, especially since no legal expenses or major financial losses had been publicly disclosed. Some users described the fundraiser as unnecessary, while others argued that $3,000 was a relatively modest amount and that supporters were free to donate if they wished.

One commenter bluntly asked: 'Why does dad need $3,000 though? Does feel kinda exploitative.'

Others defended the fundraiser, noting that Melissa had received significant public attention after standing up for the family and that Brodsky had openly stated the funds would be shared.

Still, the fundraising effort became almost as controversial as the original restroom dispute itself.

Mother Says Daughters Should Never Have Been Put Online

The strongest criticism came from Zoe Lavely, who identified herself online as the girls' custodial parent.

In a strongly worded social media statement, Lavely expressed concern about the impact the viral attention was having on the children.

She said watching her daughters become the focus of online discussion had been deeply upsetting and accused Brodsky of turning the situation into an opportunity for personal gain.

'Seeing my girls exploited all over the internet has been so heartbreaking,' she wrote.

Lavely also questioned the fundraising campaign and criticised what she described as efforts to profit from the incident.

'Seeing their dad capitalising off this situation makes my heart break for all the people that have been sending money,' she added.

The mother insisted she did not want public attention, financial support or internet fame. Instead, she said her primary concern was protecting her daughters' safety and privacy after their images and story spread across social media platforms.

Her comments quickly attracted support from users who felt the children should never have become part of a viral internet debate.

Public Opinion Remains Deeply Divided

Read more 'Male Karen' Robert Buckner Loses Job But Will Not Face Charges After Calling Police on Solo Dad Taking Daughters Into Women's Bathroom 'Male Karen' Robert Buckner Loses Job But Will Not Face Charges After Calling Police on Solo Dad Taking Daughters Into Women's Bathroom

Some people continue to defend Brodsky, arguing that he made a reasonable parenting decision under difficult circumstances and should not have been challenged for helping his daughters use the toilet.

Others believe the focus has shifted away from the original issue and towards questions about publicity, fundraising and whether the children's involvement crossed a line.

Meanwhile, Buckner's role in the confrontation continues to attract scrutiny after his identity and business connections circulated online following the video's viral success.