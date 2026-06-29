Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, is one of the biggest stars on YouTube with an astounding net worth of about $100 million. His material set a precedent for many aspiring content creators. His high-stakes challenges and large-scale viral productions were widely popular.

But before becoming a household name, his mindset was unexpectedly influenced by Japanese anime shows like Naruto and popular series like Game of Thrones. In fact, one of his earlier viral ideas stemmed from a simple frustration—the feeling he was wasting time watching entertainment without creating any value in the process.

The Early Grind: Years of YouTube Work You Never Saw

MrBeast began uploading videos at age 13, initially posting reaction videos and game commentary. He struggled for years with slow progress. In a podcast, he recalled how watching series like Game of Thrones and Naruto inspired a creative idea.

'I was watching a show called Naruto, which has 700 episodes, and I was like, this is such a waste of time, but I love this show. How could I make money or make content while watching this show?'

Instead of simply consuming entertainment, Donaldson thought of how he could turn that time into something more productive. He also started analysing how people spend their time online. Rather than focusing on producing the content he liked, he wondered what would make people stay watching his videos longer.

This mindset pushed him to create more extreme, attention-grabbing formats wherein time itself is the core challenge. By exploring endurance-based concepts that are designed to capture the viewer's interest, he was able to build suspense and anticipation.

The Naruto Moment: When Watching TV Turned Into a Viral Blueprint

Eventually, Donaldson was able to create one of his early viral hits, counting from 1 to 100,000 on camera, a challenge that took almost 40 hours to complete. The idea behind it was actually quite simple, but it was the execution that kept viewers hooked. Many were curious to see how long it would take him and if he would truly finish the challenge, and it was the suspense that kept people watching. This video marked a turning point in his career, demonstrating the power of engaging content and audience anticipation.

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This boosted viewer retention rates, and it eventually went viral. It would also offer him an early glimpse of the formula that would later define his brand.

Decoding the Algorithm: The Secret to Going Viral

The counting video became a defining point for MrBeast's career, giving him knowledge of how the YouTube algorithm worked by creating content that people couldn't quickly click away from. His early successes helped frame his future strategy in growing his ideas into larger, more ambitious projects. What started as a frustration watching TV shows like Game of Thrones and Naruto ultimately laid the foundation of a career that would contribute to his meteoric rise as one of the most influential content creators of his generation.

This is a notable example of how inspiration can strike at any moment. Even something ordinary, like watching your favorite TV show can evolve into a creative concept that could resonate with a worldwide audience.