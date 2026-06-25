As debate surrounding North West's fashion choices continues online, another young social media star has found herself at the centre of the conversation. Influencer Taylen Biggs is attracting growing attention after viral TikTok videos compared her public image and style to that of Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter, prompting many viewers to ask: Who is Taylen Biggs?

The videos quickly gained traction as social media users debated age-appropriate fashion, celebrity parenting and the pressures faced by children growing up in the spotlight. For many viewers, Biggs emerged as an example of a young influencer navigating fame while maintaining a distinctly youthful image.

TikTok Comparisons Spark Interest in Taylen Biggs

Interest in Biggs surged after a TikTok creator shared videos comparing the influencer to North, who has recently been the subject of renewed online discussion over some of her fashion choices and public appearances.

In the viral clips, the creator noted that Biggs and North are the same age and argued that the young influencer has developed a distinctive fashion identity while still dressing like a typical teenager.

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The creator praised Biggs' polished yet youthful style and highlighted her success as a celebrity interviewer, describing her as an example of a child influencer who has built a career in entertainment while maintaining an age-appropriate public image. The creator also credited her parents with helping to shape that image.

The comparisons quickly spread across social media, introducing Biggs to a wider audience and fuelling broader conversations about celebrity children, social media fame and self-expression.

Comparison Resonated Online

The videos struck a chord with viewers because they coincided with wider discussion surrounding North's public image and Kardashian's parenting choices.

Some social media users have criticised the 13-year-old's outfits and appearances at high-profile events, arguing that they make her appear older than she is.

Kardashian has also faced scrutiny over aspects of her daughter's public image, including previous criticism surrounding photos that appeared to show North wearing fake hand piercings.

Others, however, have defended both North and her mum, arguing that the teenager is simply expressing her creativity while growing up in an unusually public environment. Supporters point out that North has long shown an interest in fashion, music and entertainment, making her public appearances a natural extension of those passions.

Who Is Taylen Biggs?

Taylen Biggs is a 13-year-old influencer, model, actress, and celebrity interviewer who has built a substantial following through fashion-focused content and red-carpet coverage.

According to People, Biggs began her career at just 18 months old when she appeared in a campaign for the Kardashian Kids clothing line. She later expanded her audience through fashion commentary videos and celebrity-focused content, earning recognition for her confident presentation style and engaging personality.

Today, she has amassed millions of followers across TikTok and Instagram and is widely recognised as one of the youngest personalities regularly covering major entertainment events.

From Fashion Content to Celebrity Interviews

One of the key reasons behind Biggs' popularity is her work interviewing some of the entertainment industry's biggest names.

Over the past several years, she has spoken with celebrities including Kris Jenner, Selena Gomez, Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Anne Hathaway and Travis Kelce. Her interviews regularly attract millions of views and have helped establish her as a familiar face on red carpets, film premieres and fashion events.

Biggs' growing profile earned additional recognition in 2025 when she was named to TIME's inaugural TIME100 Creators list, making her one of the youngest people included.

As interest in the viral TikTok comparisons continues, many viewers are discovering Biggs for the first time and learning more about one of social media's fastest-rising young influencers.