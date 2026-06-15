A former SpaceX welder who once knew nothing about the company has become a millionaire after the aerospace giant's long-awaited stock market debut, in a heartwarming story that highlights the power of opportunity, perseverance and belief in a dream.

Juan Hernandez joined SpaceX in 2015 after hearing about an opening from a friend. At the time, he viewed the position as little more than another contract job. Having spent years working in hourly-paid roles, he had never imagined that a decision made more than a decade ago would transform his family's future.

'I don't know what SpaceX is, but let's go,' Hernandez recalled thinking when the opportunity first arose.

Juan Hernandez, a Mexican welder who joined SpaceX in 2015 earning $28 per hour, could become a millionaire after its IPO.



He received a $10,000 stock option and kept buying shares with each paycheck, selling some in 2020 to buy Texas real estate, while his remaining shares... pic.twitter.com/Ylcg3QK2uQ — whizzy 🎭 (@lexzy07) June 9, 2026

That simple leap of faith would eventually become one of the most important decisions of his life. When SpaceX hired him, the company offered him $10,000 (approximately £7,440) worth of stock as part of his employment package. Hernandez admitted he paid little attention to it at the time because he had never previously received company shares from an employer.

Like many workers focused on earning a living and supporting their families, he concentrated on doing his job well rather than worrying about stock ownership. Yet that modest stake quietly grew alongside the company as SpaceX expanded into one of the world's most valuable aerospace businesses.

A Decade of Hard Work at SpaceX Pays Off

Over the next ten years, Hernandez helped build and prepare rockets for launch, constructing the structures and systems that supported missions before liftoff. His dedication and work ethic earned him promotions, and he eventually rose to become a supervisor.

The recent SpaceX IPO valued the company at roughly $75 billion (£55.8 billion) and sent its shares onto the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol SPCX. By the close of trading on Friday, Hernandez's approximately 6,500 shares were worth more than $1 million (approximately £744,200).

Despite the life-changing windfall, Hernandez remains remarkably grounded. Now employed by Blue Origin, he says the experience has reinforced the importance of hard work rather than replacing it.

As a US immigrant, he explained that determination and persistence were values deeply ingrained in him. Rather than stepping away from work, he intends to continue building his career and helping others follow a similar path.

He also believes employee ownership plays an important role in motivating workers, giving them a personal stake in a company's success and encouraging them to contribute their best efforts every day.

Passing Lessons to the Next Generation

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Perhaps the most touching aspect of Hernandez's story is how he plans to use his success to educate his children.

He and his wife are raising three children, aged six, 10 and 16, and Hernandez is already teaching them about investing and financial responsibility. His teenage daughter has become an investor herself, holding shares in several companies and showing an entrepreneurial spirit that makes her father proud.

For Hernandez, the greatest reward is not the money but the opportunity to create a brighter future for his family. He hopes his journey proves that ordinary workers can achieve extraordinary things, and that a single chance, combined with years of dedication, can change generations.