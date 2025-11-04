Pop star Carly Rae Jepsen has announced she is expecting her first child, marking a new milestone in her life and career. The 38-year-old singer, known worldwide for her hit Call Me Maybe, is now preparing for motherhood alongside her husband, six-time Grammy Award-winning producer Cole M.G.N. (Marsden Greif-Neill).

But who exactly is Cole M.G.N., and what do we know of him?

Who Is Cole M.G.N.?

Cole M.G.N. is a renowned record producer, songwriter, and mixer who has worked with some of the biggest names in music. His credits include collaborations with Beck, Snoop Dogg, Christine and the Queens, Anderson .Paak, G-Eazy, Ariel Pink, John Cale, Blood Orange, and Sky Ferreira. Before becoming a top producer, he studied at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts as part of the inaugural class of the Clive Davis Department of Recorded Music.

MGN began his career as a member of the experimental pop band Ariel Pink's Haunted Graffiti, a role that helped him build his creative foundation. Over the years, he expanded his musical portfolio, forming two duos: Hariko Vert with musician and producer Kenny Gilmore, and Room Service with The Vaccines' frontman Justin Hayward-Young. His talent and adaptability have made him a respected figure across multiple genres, from rock to electronic pop.

A Grammy-Winning Legacy

While Carly Rae Jepsen is a two-time Grammy nominee, Cole M.G.N. is a six-time winner, recognised for his technical and creative excellence. In 2015, he earned three Grammys for Beck's Morning Phase, winning Album of the Year, Best Rock Album, and Best Engineered Album (Non-Classical). These achievements established him as one of the most skilled producers of his generation.

His success continued in 2019, when he received two more Grammys for Beck's Colors, including Best Alternative Music Album and another for his engineering work. Then, in 2021, he added another Grammy to his collection for Best Engineered Album (Non-Classical) for Beck's Hyperspace. His track record not only reflects his technical mastery but also his long-term collaborations with artists who continually push creative boundaries.

From Music To Marriage

Before his relationship with Jepsen, Cole M.G.N. was married to musician Ramona Gonzalez, best known for her project Nite Jewel. The pair were together for 12 years before their separation, during which time both pursued their individual careers in the music scene. Despite keeping his private life discreet, MGN's creative partnerships have often overlapped with his personal ones, highlighting how music continues to play a central role in his life.

Cole's connection with Carly Rae Jepsen began professionally. They first met when he was brought on to work on her track So Right from her 2023 album The Loveliest Time. Interestingly, the playful skit heard at the start of the song features the couple themselves. What began as a creative collaboration soon developed into a romantic relationship.

How Their Love Story Began

In 2022, Jepsen confirmed their relationship publicly through an Instagram post celebrating her 37th birthday. It marked the first time the pair appeared together online, drawing warm reactions from fans and fellow musicians.

Now, with news of Jepsen's pregnancy, the couple are preparing for an exciting new chapter. Although the singer has not shared further details about her due date, fans have been quick to celebrate the announcement across social media.