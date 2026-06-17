Meghan Markle is said to have been hit by a 'huge shock' over Prince Harry's real wealth, with insiders claiming the discovery is reshaping life in Montecito as the couple look for ways to fund their California lifestyle in 2026. Sources allege the Duchess of Sussex is cutting costs, limiting Harry's UK trips and taking private jets off the table as she reassesses what their finances can realistically support.

The claims follow a rough few months for Meghan, 44, and Prince Harry, 41, as they juggle a nine-bedroom, 16-bathroom estate in one of America's most expensive postcodes with a noticeably shakier public image. Earlier in June, Meghan faced fresh criticism after posting a birthday photo of their daughter Princess Lilibet to mark her fifth birthday, with detractors accusing her of commercialising not only her own title but her children's. The Sussexes have unveiled a new Netflix project adapting No Way Out by Major Adam Jowett, but questions linger over whether such deals and brand partnerships are enough to keep pace with the way they live.

Royal biographer Tom Bower, in Betrayal: Power, Deceit and the Fight for the Future of the Royal Family, has claimed the Sussexes need at least $3 million a year simply to stand still, pointing to security, house staff, a nanny, PR and management teams, plus travel and the upkeep of that sprawling Montecito compound. Some US reports have pushed the estimate up to $6 million. Bower's numbers have not been independently verified, but even the lower figure makes Meghan's oft-promoted 'simple life' of homemade jam and edible flowers look carefully edited.

Meghan Markle's Wealth Shock And The Prince Harry Money Myth

Against that backdrop, celebrity columnist Rob Shuter has pushed an allegation that goes to the core of the Meghan Markle money story. On his Substack, he cited an unnamed source who claimed Meghan 'genuinely believed Harry was worth hundreds of millions' when they met in 2016. Discovering the real numbers was 'a huge shock', the source alleged, adding that while Harry is rich, he is not 'private jets forever without worrying' rich.

A second unnamed source claimed the couple 'spend like a billion-dollar brand but the income doesn't flow consistently enough to support that level of spending forever'. Harry is reported to have inherited around $20 million from his late mother Princess Diana and his great-grandmother the Queen Mother, but former People editor Dan Wakeford has argued that pot has been 'substantially absorbed' over time.

None of these figures has been confirmed by the Sussexes, their team or any public filings, so the claims remain unverified. What does run through all the briefings, though, is the same idea: the cash feels tighter than the filtered version of their life suggests.

Staff Cuts, Flight Limits And Private Jets 'Off The Table'

Last year, Harry and Meghan were reported to have let go six employees, including two in-house PR staffers, US-based deputy press secretary Kyle Boulia and UK press officer Charlie Gipson. A source quoted by Closer now says that was only the beginning, claiming Meghan has told Harry they need to 'tighten their belts' again if they want to stay put in Montecito.

'They've culled their staff several times but she's now saying they need to let more people go, she feels they are spending too much,' the insider said, adding that the cuts have already ramped up the workload and stress for both of them. Salaries, according to this account, are 'just too much to carry'.

The same source casts Meghan as the household's de facto chief financial officer, arguing for fewer staff, more hands-on work and tougher calls on day-to-day costs. Whether that is an accurate snapshot or just another spin on the 'controlling wife' cliché is impossible to verify, but it is clearly the version of Meghan some corners of the gossip industry are keen to promote.

Travel is said to be under review as well. Harry is expected back in the UK next month for an event marking one year to go until the Invictus Games, with reports he may also see his father King Charles for the first time since September. Commentators have again floated the idea that the Sussexes could one day revisit the 'half in, half out' role they proposed to the late Queen Elizabeth in 2020, where they would have mixed royal duties with life in the US. That plan was rejected then, and there is no official sign it is back.

Even so, Closer's source claims Meghan is now pushing Harry to cut back his transatlantic trips on cost grounds. 'Her argument is that the bills are huge and there's nothing to show for it,' the insider alleged. Private jet travel is said to be 'out of the question going forward' because it is 'just not in the budget'. The same person described Harry as 'a very generous guy' who likes to leave 'outrageous tips' and lend money to friends, but said Meghan is putting 'the kibosh' on that, too.

Beauty Budget, Brand Deals And Clashing Priorities

Meghan, who grew up in what the source calls a relatively normal household and worked steadily as an actress, particularly on legal drama Suits, is now portrayed as wrestling with hard limits. 'It's totally not how she envisioned living at this stage in her life. She married a prince, money worries should not factor in,' the insider claimed.

Read more Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Marriage in Trouble? Duke Reportedly Tired of His Wife's 'Tone-Deaf' Approach Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Marriage in Trouble? Duke Reportedly Tired of His Wife's 'Tone-Deaf' Approach

One area apparently protected from the cuts is her beauty spend. 'One thing she isn't cutting back on is her own beauty and pampering bill, that's something she feels is a justifiable expense since her appearance is so key to the brand,' the source told Closer. To keep the numbers down, they added, she has been leaning on fashion contacts to secure designer pieces on loan or gifted in exchange for exposure instead of buying everything outright.

In these accounts, Meghan is positioned as the main breadwinner, driving As Ever and other commercial deals, while Harry is painted as increasingly disillusioned with Hollywood and more inclined to strip life back. 'What's making all of this harder is that Harry and Meghan don't see eye to eye on the best way forward,' the insider said, suggesting Harry would scale down while Meghan wants to 'work harder, tighten their belts temporarily and push through, not pull back'.

For now, the Sussexes have not confirmed any extra staff cuts, travel rules or changes to their finances. If even a fraction of these claims is accurate, the polished image of a 'simple life' in Montecito looks more complicated once the cameras are off.