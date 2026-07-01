For decades, retirement was seen as the reward for a lifetime of work. Many couples expected to spend their later years enjoying financial stability after paying off their mortgage, raising children and building retirement savings. Today, however, a growing number of older Americans are finding themselves starting over after the end of long-term marriages.

Known as gray divorce, the trend refers to couples separating after the age of 50. While divorce rates have declined overall in the United States, the number of older adults ending their marriages has continued to rise. The financial consequences can be significant, affecting retirement accounts, pensions, inheritances, and long-term financial security.

Divorce After 50 Is Becoming More Common

According to data cited by Business Insider, divorce among adults over 50 has doubled since 1990, while the divorce rate for people aged over 65 has tripled. Today, nearly 40% of divorces in the United States involve adults aged 50 or older.

Legal and financial professionals say several factors are driving this trend. People are living longer, meaning those in unhappy marriages may be less willing to spend decades in an unsatisfying relationship. Greater financial independence among women has also made separation more achievable, while the social stigma surrounding divorce has continued to decline.

Susan Guthrie, a Chicago-based divorce attorney, mediator and host of the Divorce & Beyond podcast, said the financial impact of ending a long marriage can be overwhelming regardless of a couple's wealth. 'You're talking about a lifetime of creation being completely upended late in the game.'

Retirement Savings Often Become the Largest Asset

Unlike younger couples, who may focus on child custody and the family home during divorce proceedings, older couples usually have a different financial picture. Frank Perrone, co-chair of the matrimonial law practice at Tarter Krinsky & Drogin in New York, said retirement accounts, pensions, annuities, and investment portfolios frequently become the most valuable assets being divided.

He noted that the largest asset is often no longer the house but the retirement account built over decades. Dividing those savings means one retirement fund must now support two separate households, leaving both spouses with fewer financial resources. Perrone added that ending a long-term marriage often means restructuring an entire lifestyle rather than simply ending a relationship. Since many people are close to retirement or already retired, they have limited time to rebuild lost savings.

Women Often Face Greater Financial Challenges

Research referenced by Business Insider suggests women are generally affected more severely by gray divorce than men. On average, women experience a 45% decline in their standard of living following divorce, compared with around 21% for men. Experts say career breaks to raise children, fewer years of pension contributions, and longer life expectancy all contribute to this financial gap. Sharon Klein, President of Family Wealth and head of the divorce advisory practice at Wilmington Trust, said many women only become fully aware of their family's financial situation once divorce proceedings begin.

She encouraged people to understand their assets, retirement accounts, and investments before making important financial decisions, adding that specialist legal, tax, and financial advice can make a significant difference.

Small Financial Mistakes Can Be Costly

Experts also warn that financial planning should not stop once a divorce settlement has been reached. Jeff Judge, Managing Partner at Chesapeake Financial Planners, said many people overlook future tax consequences when dividing retirement assets. Two investments with the same value may produce very different after-tax outcomes, potentially leaving one spouse with a much smaller financial benefit than expected.

Estate planning is another area where costly mistakes are common. Craig Parker, Assistant General Counsel at Trust & Will, said many divorced individuals forget to update beneficiaries on retirement accounts, life insurance policies, and trusts. As a result, significant assets may unintentionally pass to a former spouse years after the divorce has been finalised.

Blended Families Can Add Complexity

Financial planning often becomes even more challenging when former spouses remarry. Michael Calogero, a partner at Cohen Clair Lans Greifer & Simpson in New York, said second marriages frequently require balancing the interests of children from previous relationships alongside the rights of a new spouse.

Todd Bornstein, a trust and estates attorney at Selzer Gurvitch Rabin Wertheimer & Polott in Maryland, added that inheritance disputes between adult children and surviving step-parents can create lasting family conflict if estate plans are not updated.