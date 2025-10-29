KEY POINTS The six-episode first season left fans demanding a continuation of the viral Eli Manning-inspired story.

Showrunner Michael Waldron says he and Powell have plans for up to three seasons.

Hulu has not yet confirmed renewal, but the creators remain 'ready to return' when green-lit.

Talks for a second season of Glen Powell's hit sports comedy 'Chad Powers' are already underway, with showrunner Michael Waldron confirming he and Powell have mapped out future storylines — though Hulu has yet to make the renewal official.

A Six-Episode Run That Ended Too Soon

The debut season of Chad Powers wrapped with only six episodes, leaving many fans eager for more. The football comedy, starring Glen Powell as quarterback Russ Holliday, follows a disgraced college athlete who disguises himself as 'Chad Powers' to join a small-town team.

Showrunner Michael Waldron explained that the short order was partly due to Powell's packed filming schedule but mainly a deliberate creative decision. 'It stopped where I would have wanted to stop it,' he said, noting that six episodes helped keep the story focused and fast-paced.

Season 1 concluded just as the South Georgia Catfish were about to face their toughest opponent yet — the Georgia Bulldogs — ending on a cliff-hanger that left audiences wanting more.

Most fans' reactions on Instagram are expressing their wishes to see a sequel come soon, while the hype is still alive.

One wrote: 'Such a good episode, watched it 3 times over. You can't just leave it like these! We need season 2! And then 3 at least...but I think we just saw a villain origin story happen too'. Another says: 'Crying, screaming, all the things! He needs a hug and we need a season 2!'

Plans Already in Motion for Season Two

Although 'Chad Powers' has not been officially renewed, Waldron confirmed that plans for Season 2 and even Season 3 have already been discussed internally. 'We've certainly talked about a plan,' he told The Hollywood Reporter, 'Everybody knows Glen and I want to see this thing through to the end.'

He added that a potential second season would continue the storyline directly from where the first left off, expanding the stakes as Chad's identity becomes harder to conceal. Waldron compared the structure to 'Breaking Badx, saying the creative team aims to explore the ripple effect of one lie and its consequences (Men's Health, 2025).

Powell Says He'll 'Always Make Time' for the Role

Powell, who co-created the series with Waldron, has made it clear he is eager to return. 'I've never had such a good time making anything,' he told Deadline. 'When you get to collaborate with one of your best pals and make something you love so much, you always make time.'

The actor also teased where Season 2 might take place, revealing his hope to film scenes at his alma mater, the University of Texas at Austin. Powell said,

'If we get a Season 2 ... the Catfish will definitely be playing the Longhorns somewhere.'

Powell's enthusiasm, coupled with the show's growing online following, has fuelled optimism that Hulu could renew the series despite his increasingly busy schedule.

What Fans Can Expect if Renewed

Waldron suggested that, should production move forward, the story could cover an entire football season — roughly equating to three television seasons — with more serious themes emerging as the stakes rise. 'The more success Chad has, the more threats Russ faces,' he said, hinting at potential consequences for the character's double life.

While a renewal remains unconfirmed, both creators say they are prepared to continue as soon as the network gives the go-ahead. In the meantime, all six episodes of 'Chad Powers' remain available to stream on Hulu.