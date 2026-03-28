Victoria Beckham is reportedly furious at her 21-year-old son Cruz after a self-deprecating TikTok cooking video he posted in March 2026 was widely interpreted as a rubbish mockery of his estranged elder brother Brooklyn. Insiders say the clip has jeopardised whatever fragile ground the former Spice Girl had been attempting to rebuild with her oldest child.

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The video, titled 'Unforgettable Potato Soup,' shows Cruz preparing a cheesy potato soup he freely admits is less than gourmet. 'Wanna see the best cooking video ever? Don't watch this then,' he wrote in the caption, before conceding the finished dish looked 'gross' but was 'actually decent.'

The clip went viral almost immediately, drawing comparisons to Brooklyn's own cooking content, particularly his short-lived web series Cookin' With Brooklyn, and his ongoing attempts to establish himself as a credible culinary influencer. Followers made their opinions clear. 'No one does hate like siblings,' one commented. Another asked bluntly, 'Are you related to that gourmet chef Brooklyn Beckham?'

The Beckham family has been fracturing publicly since January 2026, when Brooklyn issued a lengthy statement on Instagram accusing David and Victoria of spreading 'numerous falsehoods' in the media to protect the 'Brand Beckham' image, and claiming they had 'tried endlessly to ruin' his marriage to Nicola Peltz Beckham.

He made his position clear, saying, 'I do not want to reconcile with my family.' It was the most damaging thing Brooklyn, 27, had said publicly and left the family exposed in a way from which they have not visibly recovered.

Fury Over TikTok Cooking Video

A source close to the family told Heat magazine that Victoria, 51, was shaken in a way that went well beyond ordinary parental exasperation. 'In Vic's eyes, Cruz has stirred up drama in a way that could have consequences for the whole family,' the insider said.

'She's been working so hard behind the scenes, trying to reconcile with Brooklyn, and Cruz has jeopardised that. His video came across as a dig at Brooklyn, and she felt sick to her stomach thinking about how it would land and how hurt he might feel seeing it.'

What appears to unsettle Victoria most is not simply what Cruz did, but how instinctively and freely he acts without regard for the wider fallout. She has spent decades curating the Beckham family's public image with remarkable discipline, while Cruz operates on an entirely different logic.

'Cruz has always been a free spirit — he says what he wants and doesn't stop to think about the fallout,' the Heat source continued. 'Vic's used to having a certain level of control over how the family is perceived, and with Cruz, she feels like she's losing that. It's making her panic because she doesn't know how to rein him in without making things worse.'

Cruz appeared entirely unmoved by the reaction. Shortly after the backlash, he posted a video of himself with girlfriend Jackie Apostel, brother Romeo, 23, and Romeo's girlfriend Kim Turnbull, all laughing together in a car. 'Imagine hating and we're just here like...' he wrote. Followers promptly called it the 'perfect comeback.'

Loneliest Boy Deepens Family Feud

The cooking video was only part of the commotion that week. Cruz's new song Loneliest Boy had already been drawing scrutiny from fans fairly convinced they knew who inspired it. The lyrics are not especially difficult to read.

'Loneliest boy, I hope that you're listening / don't push all your friends away when we're tryna show you love,' runs one verse, with another following: 'Loneliest boy, mama don't talk too much / it's breaking her heart.'

He has not been passive in the feud. Cruz was the first of the siblings to respond when Brooklyn posted his January statement, and had earlier challenged reports that the family had unfollowed Brooklyn on Instagram.

The TikTok and the song landed against a particularly raw backdrop. On Mother's Day in the UK, Brooklyn posted a belated birthday tribute to his mother-in-law Claudia, calling her 'the best mother-in-law,' while making no public acknowledgement of Victoria.

'The Mother's Day post hurt Vic deeply, more than she's letting on,' the Heat source said. 'The fact that Brooklyn posted a tribute to his mother-in-law on Mother's Day felt very pointed. Vic's still reeling.'

Victoria, who is also mother to 14-year-old Harper, is said to be caught in an exhausting bind, desperate to draw Brooklyn back towards the family while increasingly unsure what Cruz might do or say next. 'It's a very fragile situation and Cruz's video has only created more tension,' the insider told Heat. 'Vic's feeling a mix of anger, worry and hurt, coupled with a real sense she's losing control over a situation she desperately wants to fix.'