Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, has withdrawn from public life in Britain as friends reportedly shelter the 'dishevelled' royal following renewed scrutiny over her links to Jeffrey Epstein, according to a Daily Mail columnist on Wednesday, 8 April 2026.

Her name reappeared in newly released US court documents relating to Epstein, the convicted paedophile who died in 2019. Being mentioned in the so‑called Epstein files does not imply criminal wrongdoing, but the renewed attention on her association with him has intensified scrutiny of the former duchess and reopened questions about why she remained close to Epstein even after his 2008 conviction for soliciting a minor in prostitution.

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Ferguson's continued contact with Epstein long after his 2008 conviction has been widely cited as a key factor in her very public fall from grace. King Charles is reported to have stripped her of her remaining royal standing and removed her from Royal Lodge in Windsor, the home she had long shared in a loose domestic arrangement with her ex‑husband, Prince Andrew.

She has not been seen in public since last year. In that silence, rumours have rushed to fill the gap. Liz Jones, a long‑time royal watcher and columnist, painted a bleak picture of Ferguson's current situation, claiming the 66‑year‑old is holed up with loyal friends while trying to weather the storm triggered by the Epstein disclosures.

Jones wrote that she was 'relieved, frankly, that Fergie still has friends who shelter her despite the damning revelations.' Ferguson is said to be maintaining contact with a small circle through video calls, though even those friends have reportedly commented on her mood and appearance. She is described as being in a 'dishevelled state,' in need of cosmetic touch‑ups and with her hair dye growing out — hardly a crime, but in the unforgiving world of royal image‑making, such details are quickly weaponised.

Jones argues that this focus on Ferguson's looks and perceived chaos is part of a longer pattern. 'Which rather sums up how she has been treated her entire life: mocked, found wanting and destined to be betrayed,' she wrote, portraying the former duchess as a perennial target for the tabloids and, at times, those closest to her.

A Reputation in Freefall

The focus of the current furore is less on new information than a re‑reading of past decisions. Ferguson's dealings with Epstein, including fawning emails first revealed by the Mail on Sunday, have long been public. Jones acknowledged that the messages look damaging, calling Ferguson 'reckless and stupid,' but insisted they were driven 'not from a place of evil, but desperation.'

In Jones's account, the desperation was as financial as it was social. Epstein, despite his crimes, was connected to a network of wealthy fixers Ferguson believed could help her salvage her lifestyle and manage mounting debts. That calculation now appears fatally misjudged, particularly given the collateral damage to Prince Andrew's own Epstein-linked reputation.

Nothing in the latest US releases suggests Ferguson committed a criminal offence. That has not spared her from other forms of punishment. The king's reported decision to remove her from Royal Lodge cut one of her last formal ties to the institution that once provided status and security. Charities and publishers distancing themselves have turned a previously well‑managed public brand into a potential liability.

The 'Fat Cow' Nickname and a Lifetime of Public Mockery

If Jones shows sympathy for Ferguson, she does not ignore the mess. She suggests the former duchess is not the sole architect of her difficulties, revisiting the crueller personal details surrounding Ferguson's marriage and its aftermath to explain why she might have sought validation from the wrong people.

Citing royal biographer and former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, Jones notes that Prince Andrew reportedly referred to his then‑wife as a 'fat cow.' The phrase is brutal, made all the more striking by their unusually close post‑divorce relationship, during which they continued to share a home and present a united front for their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Long before that, Ferguson reportedly had an affair with American millionaire Steve Wyatt, despite him allegedly telling her she was 'ugly and fat.' Another Wyatt, commentator and politician Woodrow, later described her as 'like a barmaid who had come into some money.' Individually, such remarks might be dismissed as the sniping that accompanies any royal soap opera. Taken together, they portray a woman repeatedly patronised, picked apart and derided for being needy.

For Jones, that context is important when judging Ferguson's entanglement with Epstein and the subsequent humiliations. The columnist concludes that 'Sarah is a human being, certainly not the villain of the piece,' quoting historian Andrew Lownie, one of Ferguson's harsher chroniclers, who nonetheless concedes: 'We must remember Sarah has been a huge force for good with her charitable endeavours.'