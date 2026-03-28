Hugh Jackman is reportedly seeking to repair his fractured relationship with ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness, months after their divorce was finalised last June. Sources told Globe magazine that the 57-year-old actor 'feels terrible' about the bitterness following the end of their nearly three-decade marriage, even as wedding rumours continue to swirl around him and new girlfriend Sutton Foster.

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The pair would have marked their 30th wedding anniversary this April. They announced their separation in September 2023, sparking speculation that Jackman had grown close to Foster during their time together on the long-running Broadway revival of The Music Man, in which they performed from 2021 to 2023.

Their romance became public in early 2025, when the pair were photographed holding hands during dinner in Santa Monica. By January 2026, reports of an engagement had emerged following a New Year's trip to Costa Rica, with multiple outlets citing insider sources who claimed Jackman had proposed during the holiday.

Guilt Over Divorce

The fallout from the split has been anything but quiet. Furness broke her silence in May 2025 with a statement to the Daily Mail that, while carefully avoiding naming Jackman outright, left little room for ambiguity. 'My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal,' the 70-year-old said. 'It's a profound wound that cuts deep.'

Jackman was reportedly 'extremely disappointed' by the words, having believed there was an unwritten understanding between them that she would not publicly criticise him. According to a source cited by the Daily Mail, the actor felt blindsided in part because he had 'caved in to all of her divorce requests' during proceedings.

Now, nearly a year on, relations between them have not noticeably improved. 'He feels terrible that things have gotten so ugly between them,' a source told Globe. 'They have decades of history together and he would love it if they could take the good of that and leave the bad behind.'

The same insider claims Jackman 'never intended to hurt Deb' and says he is prepared to take 'total responsibility for his part in the breakdown of their marriage.' The source also adds, somewhat pointedly, that he hopes Furness will 'be able to own her part in things too,' a remark that reads less like an unconditional olive branch and more like a conditional one.

Furness, meanwhile, has been busy recasting her own story. Reports emerged in late 2025 that she had been spotted in New York City meeting with a prominent publisher, sparking a competitive bidding war for a memoir described in industry circles as a 'courageous, heartfelt account' exploring love, identity and new beginnings.

A friend told journalist Rob Shuter that 'she is reclaiming her narrative,' adding that for years Furness 'was primarily identified as Hugh's spouse' and now seeks recognition for her own truth. Jackman was reportedly aware she intended to write the book but was told the specifics only when she informed him directly.

Wedding Plans Complicated by Daughter's Birthday

Amid all this, Jackman is navigating the complex social dynamics of his new relationship. Foster remains legally married to screenwriter Ted Griffin, with her divorce proceedings reportedly stalled and described by sources as casting a 'dark cloud' over the couple's plans.

Reports suggest they are planning a small ceremony in New York during the warmer months, and Jackman is said to have cleared a substantial window in his professional schedule for both the wedding and an extended European honeymoon, during which he hopes to spend time with his mother.

Yet the more pressing matter, according to Globe's source, is a family milestone rather closer to home. Jackman and Furness have two children together, Oscar, who is 25, and Ava, who turns 21 this July. That birthday appears to be driving much of Jackman's effort to broker peace.

'He would love it if they could celebrate that milestone as a family,' the source said. 'Hugh is pushing to get together with Deb and hash things out. He wants her to feel heard.'

Whether Furness is willing to meet him halfway on his timeline is another matter entirely. With a memoir reportedly in the works, the wounds of a very public split still raw, and her own narrative firmly in hand, she has little reason to move at a pace that suits his schedule or conscience.