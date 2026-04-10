Nicole Kidman stepped onto a New York red carpet this week looking every inch a woman in control of her next chapter, as comedian Chelsea Handler publicly celebrated the actress' post‑divorce 'single era' following her split from Keith Urban.

The 58‑year‑old Oscar winner arrived at the city premiere of her new film, Margo's Got Money Troubles, in a sharply tailored, body‑skimming look that quickly became the talk of social media and of her friends in the comments section.

Kidman and Urban, also 58, ended their nearly two‑decade marriage earlier this year after she filed for divorce in September 2025. At the time, several outlets reported the couple had been living apart since the beginning of the summer, a quiet separation that only later emerged in court documents. They married in 2006 and went on to have two daughters together, Sunday Rose, now 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, whose future living arrangements would become the most scrutinised element of their split.

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban And A Carefully Managed Split

Kidman's eye‑catching New York appearance lands against that backdrop of a divorce that has, at least outwardly, been handled with a certain froideur and care. The pair finalised proceedings in January, agreeing on a custody schedule that gives Kidman 306 days a year with their daughters, while Urban has every other weekend, according to documents cited by one outlet. On paper, that division of time looks strikingly lopsided; in practice, it reflects the reality of two global careers and, apparently, a decision to keep the girls' primary base with their mother.

No explosive allegations, no back‑and‑forth statements via lawyers. If there were tensions, they have not spilt into the record. Instead, what we see is a familiar modern compromise: one parent as the main anchor, the other fitting fatherhood around a touring and recording schedule. That may not satisfy everyone's sense of fairness, but it is at least clear.

Kidman herself has only recently begun to loosen the veil around what has been happening. Speaking to Variety on 11 March, she described herself as 'all right' after the breakup and chose her words with the deliberateness of someone used to global headline spin. 'I am, because I'm always going to be moving toward what's good,' she said, adding that she was 'grateful' for her family and determined to 'keep them as is and moving forward.' Then came the line that felt like both boundary and warning: 'Everything else I don't discuss out of respect.'

Chelsea Handler Weighs In On Nicole, Keith After The Split

If Kidman is determined to keep a lid on the narrative, others are quite happy to write it for her. Her latest look at the Margo's Got Money Troubles premiere offered plenty of raw material. In photos shared to Instagram with the simple caption 'Margo's Got Money Troubles 🖤,' she appears in a black‑and‑white Schiaparelli coordinated set, a long‑sleeved, partially sheer top with a fitted pencil skirt, cinched at the waist by a belt that makes a point of just how slight she is. Her trademark strawberry‑blonde hair is pulled into a loose, tousled ponytail with curtain bangs skimming her face. Black open‑toed heels finish the look.

The outfit is neither especially revealing nor especially conservative; it is the confidence with which she wears it that has triggered the 'single era' commentary. Chelsea Handler, never one to let a moment pass without a wink, dropped into the comments with a dry observation: 'Someone is having a good time.' Coming from a woman who has long relished her own single life, it reads as both compliment and nudge a public acknowledgment that Kidman appears to be leaning into this new phase rather than shrinking from it.

Sophie Monk, the host of Love Island Australia, added a succinct 'Forever smoking,' while fans filled the thread with more earnest praise. 'Every time I see Nicole, I forget where I'm at for a second because I'm distracted by how beautiful she is,' one wrote. 'You're stunning.' There is an undeniable appetite, perhaps a slightly voyeuristic one, to read reinvention into every dress, every hairstyle, every public appearance.

Kidman, for her part, seems intent on steering the conversation back to what matters to her. In that same Variety interview, she stressed that she and Urban remain focused on co‑parenting. 'I'm staying in a place of, 'We are a family,' and that's what we'll continue to be,' she said, before reflecting on her daughters as 'my beautiful girls, my darlings, who are suddenly women.' It is a small, revealing admission: while the world dissects the end of Kidman and Urban, she is more preoccupied with the fact that her children have quietly grown up.

Whether this polished red‑carpet presence represents a deliberate 'single era' strategy or simply the normal cycle of a movie star promoting new work is, truthfully, impossible to say from the outside. There is no confirmed evidence in the reporting that Kidman is consciously rebranding herself post‑marriage, so the social‑media narrative around her is, for now, just that a narrative. Readers would do well to take the more breathless commentary with a grain of salt.

What is clear, and does not require interpretation, is that Kidman is choosing to show up, front and centre, at a time when it might have been easier to retreat. The divorce from Urban sits there in the background, a legal fact and a personal upheaval, while on a New York carpet, a 58‑year‑old actress stands in a structured black‑and‑white dress, letting everyone else decide what story to tell about it.