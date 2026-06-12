Elon Musk has become the world's first trillionaire after a blockbuster move by SpaceX that dramatically increased his fortune almost overnight. Already the wealthiest person on the planet before the development, Musk saw his net worth climb beyond £810 billion following SpaceX's record-breaking initial public offering, according to calculations based on company filings.

The milestone places him far ahead of every other billionaire and underscores the extraordinary scale of the business empire he has built through companies such as SpaceX and Tesla.

While Musk remains one of the most recognisable and divisive figures in global business, investor confidence in his ventures has continued to grow. Supporters view him as a visionary entrepreneur capable of transforming entire industries, while critics question the level of influence concentrated around one individual. Regardless of those debates, the latest SpaceX move has rewritten the record books and cemented Musk's place in financial history.

The SpaceX IPO That Sent Musk Past The Trillionaire Mark

The turning point came when SpaceX raised a record £55 billion through its initial public offering on Thursday, highlighting the enormous appetite investors still have for Musk-led companies.

Before the share sale, Forbes estimated Musk's net worth at roughly £578 billion, already placing him comfortably ahead of every other billionaire. However, the IPO transformed the picture. Musk's stake in SpaceX alone is now worth approximately £642 billion, making it the largest contributor to his fortune.

When combined with his holdings in Tesla and his other business interests, reported calculations indicate that Musk's wealth will exceed £810 billion ($1.1 trillion) once SpaceX stock begins trading.

The scale of the increase has left even wealth experts astonished. Matt Durot, deputy editor at Forbes Wealth, pointed out just how far ahead Musk has moved compared with his rivals.

'The second richest person has been hovering around £222 billion, so about less than one-third of what Musk can potentially be worth tomorrow,' Durot said.

He added that only one other person, Oracle founder Larry Ellison, had previously reached the equivalent of more than £296 billion.

SpaceX has become the centrepiece of Musk's empire. Although many people first associated him with Tesla, the rocket, satellite and artificial intelligence company now accounts for the majority of his wealth. Investors are increasingly betting that SpaceX can achieve in space and AI what Tesla achieved in the automotive sector.

That confidence has helped create what market observers describe as the 'Elon premium', a phenomenon where valuations are driven not only by financial performance but also by faith in Musk's ability to deliver on ambitious long-term goals.

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Why Investors Continue To Bet On Musk

Musk's rise to unprecedented wealth has not come without controversy. The 54-year-old entrepreneur has spent years attracting both praise and criticism through his business decisions, public comments, and political involvement.

Born in Pretoria, South Africa, to a Canadian mother and South African father, Musk graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 1997 before going on to build a series of companies that now form what some investors call the 'Muskonomy'.

His reputation was established through Tesla and SpaceX before expanding further with his 2022 acquisition of Twitter for £33 billion. The purchase gave him a direct platform through which he became an influential voice on subjects ranging from immigration and government spending to free speech and politics.

His political activities have generated some of the strongest criticism. His involvement in President Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency initiative became one of his most contentious ventures and coincided with a decline in Tesla sales in several international markets during 2025, as protests and consumer boycotts targeted the company.

Despite those challenges, many investors remain convinced by Musk's record of building highly valuable businesses from ambitious concepts.

As Tesla's chief executive, he is widely credited with proving that electric vehicles could be both desirable and commercially successful. Some industry observers believe Tesla's rise has pushed traditional manufacturers to accelerate their own electric-vehicle plans.

Former General Motors vice chairman Bob Lutz praised Musk's impact on the industry, saying: 'He renewed the world's respect for American ingenuity in automotive engineering.'

Even supporters acknowledge that much of SpaceX's valuation depends on technologies that may take years or even decades to become fully commercialised. Nevertheless, investors continue to place enormous faith in Musk's ability to turn long-term visions into reality.

Matt Kennedy, senior strategist at Renaissance Capital, summed up that thinking by describing SpaceX as fundamentally a bet on its founder.

'Much like Tesla, SpaceX is a bet on Elon Musk,' Kennedy said.

He argued that a valuation between £1.1 trillion and £1.5 trillion would be difficult to justify using traditional methods and was better explained by what investors call the 'Elon Musk premium'.

That belief in Musk's leadership continues to outweigh concerns surrounding governance, conflicts of interest, and his often unconventional public behaviour. For many shareholders, his track record of creating some of the world's most valuable companies remains the deciding factor.

It is that confidence, combined with the record-setting SpaceX flotation, that has now carried Musk beyond every previous wealth milestone and into entirely new territory as the world's first trillionaire.