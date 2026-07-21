Argentina players could be banned for at least three matches if FIFA decides the confrontation after the 2026 World Cup final involved violent conduct or assault.

FIFA opened a disciplinary investigation following Argentina's 1-0 extra-time defeat by Spain after players and staff became involved in a heated clash at the final whistle. The confrontation reportedly began with Leandro Paredes and Spain players Eric Garcia and Gavi before teammates and officials entered the dispute.

No individual has yet been formally punished, and FIFA has not announced when its investigation will conclude. The outcome will depend on referee and match-delegate reports, video footage and whether officials classify the actions as unsporting behaviour, violent conduct or a more serious offence.

How Long Could Argentina Players Be Suspended?

FIFA's disciplinary rules allow a minimum three-match suspension for violent conduct.

A player found to have punched, kicked, elbowed, spat at or deliberately struck an opponent could receive a similar ban or be suspended for a specified period. The punishment may increase if disciplinary officials conclude that the incident was especially serious or involved repeated actions.

FIFA can examine each player's behaviour separately. That means one person could escape punishment while another receives a lengthy suspension, depending on what the footage and official reports show.

The governing body can also act when the referee did not see the incident during the match. Video evidence may therefore become crucial in identifying who started the confrontation and whether any player crossed the line from pushing and arguing into violent conduct.

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When Would Any Bans Be Served?

The World Cup has already ended, but that does not mean any suspension would disappear.

A ban that cannot be completed during the tournament may be carried over to Argentina's next official international fixtures. Players sanctioned by FIFA could therefore miss competitive matches rather than friendly games, depending on how the ruling is written.

This could create problems for Argentina as they begin the next stage of their international schedule. Several senior players may already be considering their futures after the final, while the team must also prepare for life beyond Lionel Messi's World Cup era.

Could Argentina's Football Association Be Fined?

The Argentine Football Association could receive a financial penalty if FIFA concludes that its players or officials behaved improperly.

Associations can be held responsible for the conduct of team members, particularly when several people become involved in the same incident. FIFA may combine a federation fine with individual player suspensions rather than choosing only one punishment.

The size of any fine would depend on the number of confirmed violations and the seriousness of the conduct. Argentina could also face warnings or other disciplinary measures if officials determine that team staff failed to control the situation.

Could Argentina Lose Their Runner-Up Finish?

A points deduction, tournament ban or removal of Argentina's runner-up finish appears highly unlikely.

FIFA's rules allow severe sanctions in exceptional cases, but the investigation is focused on behaviour after the final rather than match manipulation, eligibility violations or offences that affected the result.

Individual bans and financial penalties remain the most realistic outcomes.

FIFA's final decision will depend on what the official reports and video footage reveal. For Argentina, the biggest concern is whether several players could begin the next international cycle serving suspensions caused by a confrontation that continued after the World Cup had already been lost.