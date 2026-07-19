Donald Trump's UFO files have prompted fresh debate in Washington after the head of his UAP Science Advisory Council admitted that one high‑profile encounter with glowing orbs over a US military site remains completely unexplained.

The renewed scrutiny follows the partial release of so‑called Trump UFO files and a series of briefings about baffling sightings logged by federal personnel and the Pentagon's All‑Domain Anomaly Resolution Office, or AARO.

Among them is an October 2023 report from intelligence officers stationed near a secure military facility in the western United States, who described watching an orange 'mother orb' linger for hours as it appeared to launch smaller red orbs into the sky.

Scientists appointed under the president are now trying to separate the mundane from the truly strange. Some, including Harvard astrophysicist Dr Avi Loeb, argue that many of the glowing spheres recorded in the Trump‑era paperwork may have far more down‑to‑earth origins than the UFO label suggests.

Loeb, who chairs the UAP Science Advisory Council set up to advise on unidentified anomalous phenomena, has floated a straightforward possibility for a large portion of the sightings: advanced military technology. He told that a number of glowing orbs seen zipping silently through the sky could be nothing more exotic than plasmas generated by powerful manmade lasers.

'A glowing sphere could potentially be generated at the focal point of a powerful laser or at the intersection of two laser beams,' he said. Because that luminous spot is not a physical object, he added, it could travel through the air at supersonic speed without a sonic boom or fiery trail, sidestepping one of the main reasons witnesses suspect non‑human craft.

He likened it, rather disarmingly, to a cat chasing the moving red dot from a laser pointer. The dot looks like 'something,' but there is nothing solid there to touch.

Donald Trump, UFO Files And The Search For Ordinary Explanations

The Trump UFO files sit against a backdrop of rapidly maturing weapons technology. High‑energy lasers are no longer theoretical. The United States already fields laser systems for defensive use against drones and ballistic missiles, including on bases involved in operations against Iran. It is hardly a leap to imagine that training, testing or classified programmes might create odd patches of light in the sky that leave pilots and ground teams confused.

In an essay this week, Loeb suggested another natural culprit for at least some reports: ball lightning. This elusive electrical phenomenon, described by eyewitnesses for well over a century, can appear as a glowing sphere, usually during or after thunderstorms. It is rare, poorly understood and dramatic enough that a startled observer might easily reach for otherworldly explanations.

Still, Loeb is careful to draw a line. Ball lightning typically lasts only a few seconds. Many of the Trump‑era reports describe orbs that persisted far longer. And in the standout 2023 case over the western US facility, he argues, neither ball lightning nor current laser technology comes close to explaining what federal officers say they saw.

The 'Mother Orb' Case That Baffles Trump UFO Advisers

The key incident, described in detail by AARO and relayed by Loeb, concerns an orange orb observed near the secure site. According to a letter dated 5 June 2026 from AARO director Dr Jon Kosloski, this dominant object appeared to disgorge smaller red orbs that moved in ways investigators struggle to reconcile with any familiar system.

The orbs reportedly remained in the area for several hours, a duration Loeb says does not match a laser‑sustained plasma or any known version of ball lightning. AARO's description notes 'varied kinematic profiles including seemingly coordinated horizontal motion and apparent changes in altitude.' In plain English, the lights appeared to manoeuvre, not just drift.

Loeb's conclusion is starkly at odds with his efforts to demystify the bulk of the Trump UFO files. For the 'orbs launching orbs' event, he says, lasers would need to be 'much more powerful than currently available.' If that assessment holds, either the west‑coast witnesses misinterpreted something still mundane, or someone, somewhere, has access to technology that has not yet been acknowledged publicly.

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He is not the only senior adviser uneasy about that gap. Retired Admiral Tim Gallaudet, another member of the UAP Science Advisory Council, accepts that in many instances 'ball lighting and laser-produced plasmas are possible explanations.' Yet on the AARO 'orbs launching orbs' file, he told the Post: 'I cannot think of any conventional explanation.'

It is rare to hear serving government advisers admit, in effect, that they are stumped. Their candour cuts both ways. On one hand, they seem keen to drag a swathe of Trump‑era UFO lore back into the realm of misidentified classified projects or atmospheric quirks. On the other, they are pointing directly at a case logged by US intelligence officers, backed by an official Pentagon office, and saying that for now it simply does not fit.

Nothing in the publicly available material confirms an extraterrestrial origin, and much of the technical detail remains classified, so any sweeping claims should be taken with a grain of salt. But as the Trump UFO files continue to be pored over, the 'mother orb' near that western military facility is fast becoming the test case for whether Washington can live with unexplained events on the record, rather than quietly filing them away.