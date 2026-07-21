A routine podcast call quickly turned into one of the most talked about discussions surrounding Jeffrey Epstein's aviation history after an aviation professional claimed he had uncovered an overlooked aircraft linked to the late financier.

The caller alleged that the plane was destroyed just weeks after Epstein's death following an illegal landing in Guatemala, where its occupants reportedly escaped across the Mexican border before setting the aircraft ablaze.

Aviation Records Led to an Unexpected Discovery

The discussion began when a caller identified only as Cody from Georgia told the podcast host that his work in aviation had prompted him to examine historical flight records connected to Epstein's aircraft.

According to Cody, pilots are required to maintain both an aircraft log, which remains with the plane, and a personal flight log documenting their journeys. While reviewing records he believed belonged to one of Epstein's pilots, David Rogers, he noticed something unusual.

He explained that many aircraft associated with Epstein carried registration numbers ending with 'JE', which he described as a personalised identifier commonly requested by aircraft owners. However, one aircraft stood out because it carried the registration 'N530GA' instead.

Cody also pointed to an unusual note in the aircraft's comments section, where the name 'John Roberts' allegedly appeared.

'I was looking through his log,' Cody told the host. 'There's this one plane, N530GA, that doesn't really belong in this list of flights.'

The host admitted he could not immediately verify the information, responding, 'We don't have a newsroom behind us. I would love to fact check you in real time.'

Claims Link the Aircraft to Guatemala

Rather than connecting directly back to Epstein, he claimed the aircraft's ownership history pointed to Trans World Airlines, commonly known as TWA. He noted that Epstein had previously acquired several former TWA aircraft, including a 1979 Gulfstream.

Cody then claimed the aircraft met a dramatic end approximately one month after Epstein died in August 2019.

He alleged the plane illegally entered Guatemalan airspace before landing on a dirt runway, where several people quickly unloaded its contents. Before Guatemalan military personnel arrived, the individuals reportedly fled across the nearby Mexican border.

'It flew illegally into Guatemalan airspace, landed at a dirt runway, was offloaded by a bunch of people,' Cody said. 'By the time the military got there, they had escaped across the Mexican border and they set the aircraft on fire.'

He further claimed Guatemalan news reports included photographs showing the burnt aircraft on the remote runway alongside several destroyed vehicles allegedly used during the escape.

Host Urges Caution

The podcast host repeatedly stressed that the allegations required independent verification before any firm conclusions could be drawn.

'We're going to wait to verify it a little bit more before we put this up,' the host said during the discussion.

After Cody repeated the aircraft registration number, the host encouraged listeners and journalists to examine the claims more closely.

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'I would be very intrigued to look into this further or for some reporter to do so,' he added.

The host also suggested investigative journalist Pablo Torre could potentially examine the information, noting that he might alert him to the caller's findings.

Despite the dramatic nature of the allegations, no evidence was presented during the programme directly linking the aircraft to criminal activity beyond Cody's interpretation of historical aviation records and publicly available reports.