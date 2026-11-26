A Texas Republican's bill could expose clergy and other officiants to a felony charge for conducting same-sex wedding ceremonies as currently written, even though same-sex marriage has been legal nationwide for more than a decade.

The senator behind the measure says gay weddings are not his target and that the language will be fixed, but critics call the bill 'patently unconstitutional' as written.

What SB 178 Would Do

State Sen. Brent Hagenbuch, a Republican from Denton, filed Senate Bill 178 on 9 November, The Advocate reported. It would amend the Texas Family Code to make it a crime to knowingly conduct certain marriage ceremonies, including those involving a 'void marriage'.

Under the bill, conducting ceremonies involving minors, along with marriages declared void under Subchapter C of Chapter 6 of the Family Code, would be a third-degree felony. The bill does not mention same-sex couples by name.

In Texas, a third-degree felony carries a prison sentence of two to 10 years and a possible fine of up to $10,000 (£7,500), according to the state's penal code.

The problem, critics say, is what Texas law still treats as void. Section 6.204 of the Family Code, which sits in that subchapter, continues to declare same-sex marriages void, even though the US Supreme Court struck down state bans in its 5-4 Obergefell v. Hodges ruling in June 2015.

Texas voters also approved a constitutional amendment defining marriage as between a man and a woman in 2005. Both provisions remain on the books but are unenforceable to the extent that they conflict with the Supreme Court's ruling.

As currently written, SB 178 could therefore apply to same-sex wedding ceremonies, the Houston Chronicle reported.

'Patently Unconstitutional'

Legal experts were quick to raise alarms. Emily Berman, a constitutional law professor at the University of Houston Law Center, called the bill 'patently unconstitutional'.

She argued it would create separate legal rules for same-sex couples, which is exactly what Obergefell prohibited, The Advocate reported.

Hagenbuch has pushed back on that reading. He told the Chronicle that the bill was not meant to target same-sex weddings and that any language covering them would be removed during committee review.

A Session Still Weeks Away

SB 178 was filed ahead of the 90th Texas Legislature, which convenes on 12 January 2027. The bill is only a filed proposal and would need to pass committee review and votes in both chambers before reaching the governor's desk.

The measure arrives amid wider efforts by some conservatives to revisit marriage equality. On 10 November 2025, the Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal from Kim Davis, the former Kentucky county clerk who refused to issue marriage licences to same-sex couples and had asked the justices to reconsider Obergefell.

Congress also passed the Respect for Marriage Act in 2022, which requires states to recognise same-sex marriages performed legally in other states. However, it does not require states to issue marriage licences to same-sex couples. If Obergefell were overturned, the Act would protect recognition of qualifying marriages but would not guarantee that same-sex couples could marry in Texas.

For now, same-sex couples in Texas can still legally marry, and officiants cannot be prosecuted simply for conducting their weddings under existing law.

The bill's next steps will come after the legislature convenes in January. Hagenbuch has said language appearing to cover same-sex weddings could be removed during committee consideration.