The reported $500 million (£381 million) purchase of a 49 per cent stake in the Trump family's World Liberty Financial by an Abu Dhabi investment vehicle backed by UAE royal Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan is facing fresh scrutiny from a Democratic lawmaker.

The agreement was signed on 16 January 2025, four days before Donald Trump's second inauguration and months before his administration approved exports of advanced Nvidia artificial intelligence chips to the UAE.

Virginia Democrat James Walkinshaw, who represents the state's 11th Congressional District, renewed his criticism in a post on X on Wednesday, 25 November 2026.

A UAE royal put $500 million into Trump’s family crypto business. Then his administration approved advanced AI chip sales to the UAE.



Lining their own pockets while the American people struggle. pic.twitter.com/os0YAxuZKI — Rep. James Walkinshaw (@Rep_Walkinshaw) November 25, 2026

Why Has the UAE Royal-Backed Investment Sparked Outrage?

At the centre of the questions is Sheikh Tahnoon, the UAE's national security adviser and a prominent member of the country's ruling family. Aryam Investment 1, an Abu Dhabi investment vehicle backed by Tahnoon, reportedly agreed to invest $500 million (£381 million) in World Liberty Financial for a 49 per cent stake.

Walkinshaw called the venture a 'Trump family crypto scam'.

'Of all the places in the world that they can invest $500 million after the 2024 election, they chose to put it into the Trump family crypto scam,' he said.

He said congressional investigations, depositions and subpoenas could reveal more about the agreement. He also argued that anger over alleged corruption and financial privilege could grow as Americans face economic pressures.

'Lining their own pockets while the American people struggle,' Walkinshaw added.

Nvidia Chip Approvals Add Another Layer of Controversy

Months after the agreement, the Trump administration moved forward with approvals for advanced Nvidia AI chip exports to the UAE.

Earlier reports described a proposed arrangement that would allow the UAE to purchase up to 500,000 advanced Nvidia AI chips annually, with approximately 100,000 intended for G42, an artificial intelligence company controlled by Sheikh Tahnoon.

World Liberty Financial has rejected claims that its investment was connected to US technology export decisions.

Spokesperson David Wachsman said neither Trump nor Steve Witkoff was involved in the transaction. He described claims linking the deal to the administration's chip policies as '100% false'. The White House has also rejected allegations of a conflict of interest.

Trump's Crypto Fortune Faces Further Legal Scrutiny

World Liberty Financial lists Trump and US special envoy for peace missions Steve Witkoff as co-founders emeritus. The venture is run by members of both the Trump and Witkoff families.

Trump's 2025 financial disclosure showed more than $1.4 billion (£1.07 billion) in income from his family's cryptocurrency ventures, according to Reuters.

His companies received nearly $800 million (£610 million) from World Liberty Financial, an amount shared with family members. That included more than $520 million (£397 million) from token sales and over $250 million (£191 million) from selling interests in the business.

A lawsuit filed on 22 October 2026 by J. Benjamin Greenberg, a Circle Internet Group shareholder and former employee, accuses Trump and World Liberty Financial of improperly benefiting from foreign-linked transactions.

The shareholder derivative action, filed on behalf of Circle, alleges that the $500 million (£381 million) UAE-backed investment and a separate $2 billion (£1.53 billion) MGX investment in Binance, financed using World Liberty's USD1 stablecoin, violated the US Constitution's Foreign Emoluments Clause.

Circle said the lawsuit was filed by an individual shareholder and that the company did not initiate, direct, authorise or participate in the action.