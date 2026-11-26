Taylor Swift's public image is facing renewed scrutiny after a Vanity Fair profile prompted Daily Mail columnist Maureen Callahan to warn that the singer's perceived 'reign of terror' could be nearing its end.

Callahan argued that the magazine's willingness to publish an unflattering account of Swift may signal a shift in the influence she is thought to wield over entertainment coverage. Callahan's argument concerns media influence, not the end of Swift's music career.

The Vanity Fair article was written by reporter May Jeong, who said she spoke to more than 100 people, including a former romantic partner of Swift. Several sources were granted anonymity. One music industry professional described the singer as 'punitive', while another who was reportedly once close to her claimed she figuratively enjoyed 'smacking people in the head'.

Taylor Swift and the Vanity Fair Exposé Put Her Influence in Question

Callahan's focus was not simply the accusations, but the fact that the magazine published them. She argued that Vanity Fair appeared prepared to risk losing access to Swift rather than soften its coverage to protect a relationship with the star.

'It suggests they no longer care about access to the world's biggest pop star,' Callahan wrote, according to The Blast.

The columnist also pointed to Swift's reported estrangement from Blake Lively. The pair had been close friends before private messages between them became public amid Lively's legal dispute with her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.

In a December 2024 message cited in the report, Swift wrote of Baldoni, 'I think this b—- knows something is coming because he's gotten out his tiny violin.'

Callahan revisited a July report that Swift had stepped away from being godmother to three of Lively's four children with Ryan Reynolds. A source close to Swift said the arrangement had been verbal, not a written agreement. Callahan questioned that explanation.

The descriptions remain allegations from unnamed sources. Callahan acknowledged that the exposé did not provide specific examples of the alleged betrayals or acts of revenge.

Taylor Swift Exposé Revives Wedding and Celebrity Comparisons

Swift's reported two-day wedding celebration with Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden over the Fourth of July weekend also drew Callahan's criticism. She likened the event to a 'multi-billion-dollar corporate brand merger', rather than a traditional wedding. Reports of costly guest gifts added to the scrutiny.

She also highlighted celebrity jokes. Harry Styles acknowledged Madison Square Garden as the home of the New York Knicks before adding, 'And they also do weddings!' Robert Pattinson reportedly joked about the gifts, asking a reporter, 'What did I get?' Callahan interpreted the remarks as signs that public figures were increasingly comfortable teasing Swift.

She compared the situation with Gwyneth Paltrow's 2013 dispute with Vanity Fair. Former editor Graydon Carter said Paltrow had urged industry contacts not to cooperate with the magazine over an unfavourable profile. The article was never published.

Callahan suggested Swift might have tried to prevent the latest exposé, but offered no evidence that she intervened. Her warning was that Vanity Fair's decision to publish could mark a change in the way Swift is covered, not the end of her career.