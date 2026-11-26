Iowa livestock farmers were advised to consider using leaf blowers to clear potential lead particles from hay bales before the US Army detonated nearly five tons of degraded explosives near their land.

The Army carried out the detonation at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant on Wednesday, following a court battle and warnings that a lead-laden plume could drift across farms.

'Consider Using a Leaf Blower'

The advice came from the Iowa Beef Center at Iowa State University, which issued guidance for cattle producers ahead of the blast, Beef Magazine reported.

It urged farmers to cover feed where possible. If that was not feasible, they should 'consider using a leaf blower or similar strategy' to remove potential lead particles from outdoor hay bales and wear a mask while doing so. The advice was a precaution for feed that could not be covered.

The centre also told producers to remove cattle from grazing areas in the impact zone and keep them away from standing pond water, which it described as more dangerous. Farmers were advised to keep animals indoors while lead was airborne, turn off ventilation fans, and collect soil, forage or blood samples beforehand to establish a baseline.

Guidance for other settings took a different line. The Illinois EPA told schools and childcare centres cleaning potentially contaminated outdoor surfaces to 'avoid dry sweeping, leaf blowing, or other activities that may redistribute dust'.

Five Tons of Lead Azide

The Army destroyed about five tons of degraded lead azide, stored in 68 drums at the plant near Middletown, Newsweek reported. The US Department of Agriculture estimated that roughly 350 farms in Iowa and Missouri could fall within the area potentially affected by the plume.

The Environmental Protection Agency issued an emergency permit for the operation, citing an 'imminent and substantial' threat to human health and the environment. The Army said a controlled detonation was the safest option. 'In every instance, the answer is controlled detonation is safest,' said Acting Army Secretary Adam Telle.

Environmental groups challenged the operation in court, and the Eighth US Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily paused the EPA permit before clearing the Army to proceed on Monday, 23 November, KOMU and Iowa Public Radio reported.

President Donald Trump said that day he had ordered the military to hold off until the court agreed, making his decision subject to Iowa governor-elect Rob Sand's approval. The operation was originally scheduled for Friday, 20 November.

Initial Monitoring Finds No Airborne Lead

The Army carried out the detonation on Wednesday morning. As of 11:45 a.m. CT, the EPA's real-time monitoring map showed no detectable airborne lead at any of its monitoring sites, KOMU reported. That does not rule out lead settling on land, and further environmental sampling is continuing.

Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe said the EPA found no detectable lead traces reaching his state. Officials still urged caution. 'There has not been a safe level (of lead) in humans determined,' said Scott Burdin, an emergency planner in Macon County, Missouri.

Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig has called for farmers to be compensated for any damage or economic losses. 'There's been some frustration about the lack of communication,' he said.

After the detonation, Naig struck a reassuring note: 'Based on information currently available, we don't anticipate the detonation will have any negative impact on livestock health or food safety.'