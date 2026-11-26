Israel marked the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women with a pledge to stand with survivors, prompting a wave of criticism from users who pointed to the toll the Gaza war has taken on Palestinian women.

UN Women says more than 38,000 women and girls were killed in Gaza between October 2023 and December 2025.

Israel: 'Every Woman Deserves To Live Free From Violence'

Israel's official X account posted its message on Wednesday, 25 November, the date the UN marks the annual day of action. 'Every woman deserves to live free from violence,' it wrote.

Every woman deserves to live free from violence.



On the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, Israel stands with survivors and works alongside international partners to prevent sexual violence, strengthen the response when it occurs, and support those… pic.twitter.com/rG28Qjeias — Israel ישראל (@Israel) November 25, 2026

'On the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, Israel stands with survivors and works alongside international partners to prevent sexual violence, strengthen the response when it occurs, and support those seeking justice and recovery.'

The post did not mention Gaza. Israel has repeatedly highlighted sexual violence committed during Hamas's 7 October 2023 attack, in which about 1,200 people were killed. A UN mission led by Special Representative Pramila Patten reported in March 2024 that there were reasonable grounds to believe conflict-related sexual violence, including rape and gang rape, occurred in multiple locations during the attack.

Replies to the post, which had drawn about 37,000 views by Thursday, included many critical responses. 'The hypocrisy is astonishing,' one user wrote. Another replied: 'Then stop killing Palestinians.'

The Toll on Gaza's Women and Girls

The criticism drew on figures from UN Women, the UN agency for gender equality. More than 38,000 women and girls were killed in Gaza between October 2023 and December 2025, including more than 22,000 women and 16,000 girls, according to figures UN Women published in April. UN Women attributed the deaths to Israeli airstrikes and ground operations.

'Those killed were mothers, they were daughters, sisters, and friends, deeply loved by those around them,' Sofia Calltorp, UN Women's chief of humanitarian action, told reporters in Geneva.

In an October fact sheet, UN Women said nearly 50,000 women and girls had been killed or severely injured, roughly one in 21 of Gaza's female population. Around 11,700 sustained injuries so severe that they now live with lifelong disabilities.

The agency's analysis draws partly on figures from Gaza's Ministry of Health, which reported 72,315 Palestinian deaths by 8 April. The UN attributes those figures to the ministry rather than verifying the full total independently. A ceasefire took effect in October 2025. Israel has disputed casualty figures from Hamas-run institutions and says it targets militants, not civilians.

Women Left To Raise Families Alone

UN News marked the same day with a report on Gaza's widows. More than 86,000 households in the territory are now headed by women, nearly one in four, compared with about one in nine before the war.

Some 68 per cent of those households lack adequate shelter, and 67 per cent urgently need cash assistance to get through each day, according to UN Women.

Kholoud Farajallah, a mother of three who lost her husband early in the war, now runs a small shop near a displacement camp. 'We carry out our duties twice over, our own and the man's as well, but where are our rights?' she told UN News.

UN Women has warned that winter rains and flooding will worsen conditions in the camps, with nearly one million women and girls displaced by the war, many repeatedly.