Katie Price's latest Dubai trip has reignited scrutiny of her marriage after sources claimed the reality star removed her wedding ring to 'create a story' just weeks after refusing to pay husband Lee Andrews' reported £140,000 Dubai jail fine. The Katie Price wedding ring row flared as she jetted back to the United Arab Emirates, posting beach bar snaps while saying nothing about whether she plans to see Andrews following his release from Al Awir prison.

Andrews, a businessman, was reportedly freed from the notorious Al Awir jail last week after spending around a month behind bars. Price told fans he had been released and showed him on FaceTime, looking relieved and smiling after his time in custody. The Daily Star, citing the Mirror, reported that his first move on leaving jail was to contact his wife.

Price, however, struck a cautious note. Speaking about his apparent release, she said: 'I'm excited, but trust me, I have questions.' That line has hung over everything since, a hint that whatever is happening between them is far from straightforward.

Katie Price Back In Dubai As Lee Andrews Walks Free

The news came after Price, 46, flew back to Dubai for what she called a holiday, teasing Snapchat followers to guess her location before confirming it with sun-soaked photos from a beachside bar and a sweeping view across the water. The images made it obvious she was back in the city where Andrews had been locked up, yet she carefully avoided explaining why she was there or whether a reunion was planned.

It can be recalled that during an earlier trip to visit Andrews in prison, Price told fans she had been asked to hand over a six-figure sum to help secure his release and that she had refused. She was explicit about drawing a line.

'The only way Lee will get out of prison is he has to sort himself it out himself. If not, he'll be in prison,' she said at the time. 'I'm not [in Dubai] to pay anything for anyone. There's nothing I can do. I've got my own life, even though he's part of my life.'

According to one source quoted by the Mirror, Price was 'thrilled' when Andrews called her after his reported release, and quietly pleased she had not had to contribute to the £140,000 fine said to be tied to his case.

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'He called Kate straight away and she was thrilled, not least because she didn't pay a penny of the £140,000 fine to get him out,' the insider claimed. The same source said Price is fully aware of the backlash around Andrews and what it does to her own image, but suggested she feels emotionally locked in. 'She knows the optics aren't great if she stays with this man. But as any woman who has been love-bombed knows, it's hard to leave when you're being treated so well.'

None of the financial details or the reported fine has been confirmed by Dubai authorities, so for now they remain unverified claims from unnamed insiders. Even so, they fit a broader picture of Price trying to juggle loyalty, self-preservation and publicity all at once.

Katie Price Wedding Ring Move Branded A PR Play

The Katie Price wedding ring twist came when she flew back to the UK after visiting Andrews in jail with her ring noticeably missing, instantly fuelling speculation she was ready to walk away from the marriage. According to a source cited by the Daily Star, that was exactly the narrative she was looking to spark.

'She's only taken her ring off to fly back to create a story,' the insider alleged. 'She's not wearing the ring but she's not left him. She knows she has to be seen to be doing the right thing. But she hasn't left him, she's very much into this marriage.'

Katie Price removes her wedding ring after husband Lee Andrews fails to come to the UK



The extended honeymoon appeared to be over on Thursday as Price removed her wedding ring while posing for a photo with eldest child Harvey



Will Harvey ever find a decent dad? pic.twitter.com/uoLHURhuV2 — WeGotitBack 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@NotFarLeftAtAll) May 15, 2026

In other words, the bare finger was not a declaration of independence so much as a performance. A way of signalling to critics that she understood public anger over Andrews, while keeping the relationship intact behind the scenes.

Another quote underlined the tightrope she is on. 'Katie needs to show that she's not with him, because she knows how this all looks and what everyone thinks of him,' the source continued. 'Behind closed doors, she's still very much in contact with him. She's been defiant, but she's making sure she doesn't lose her face.'

It is exactly the sort of messy, half-in, half-out situation that has long defined Price's public life, inviting scrutiny and then bristling when it arrives. Now she is back in Dubai, posting from beach bars, with a husband freshly out of an infamous jail somewhere off-camera and a ring that may or may not be on her hand, depending on which chapter of the story she wants people to see.