Andy Burnham's expected decision to appoint Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood as chancellor has already lifted markets, with UK government bonds and sterling rising on Wednesday as investors bet his choice will keep Labour's economic policy anchored to the centre ground.

UK government bonds outperformed European peers after Mahmood emerged as favourite for Number 11, with the 10‑year gilt yield falling 0.05 percentage points to 4.93 per cent, even as the equivalent Italian yield rose 0.03 percentage points. Sterling climbed 1.1 per cent to 1.353 dollars in late London trading.

'I think the market is relieved that it's looking like the new chancellor will not be from the left of the party,' said Lee Hardman, senior currency analyst at MUFG.

Ranjiv Mann, senior portfolio manager at Allianz Global Investors, said investors now wanted clarity on the policy agenda and expected attention to 'really start to shift back to macroeconomics'.

Burnham has secured overwhelming backing from Labour MPs and crossed the crucial trade union threshold, clearing his path to become party leader on Friday and prime minister on Monday. That has triggered a parallel contest over the Treasury, a role that will shape his first term and how far he can push his promise to spread growth to 'every postcode'.

From Miliband To Mahmood: Why Markets Prefer Her

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Weeks of speculation had pointed to Energy Secretary Ed Miliband as the frontrunner, with allies citing his economics training and stint advising Gordon Brown at the Treasury.

But his reputation on the party's soft left, and his embrace of net zero, worried trade unions with members in oil and gas, as well as parts of the City.

Lord Walker, who served as Keir Starmer's unpaid 'cost of living' tsar, warned that bond markets would 'freak out' if an 'ideological' chancellor arrived at the Treasury.

According to people briefed on Burnham's thinking, the mood shifted decisively in recent days towards Mahmood, who sits on the party's right.

One source said: 'Shabana is nailed down as chancellor. That's definitely happening.' An ally of Burnham said they 'wouldn't steer you away from that', though no final decision has been confirmed.

Mahmood has no economics background and has never held an economic brief in government. What she does have is a reputation as a disciplined operator who pushed through contentious immigration reforms and is trusted by Labour's right, a profile that looks like a safer bet to bondholders than a grand economic theorist.

Burnham's Tax Hints Keep Investors On Alert

Burnham's own comments suggest why markets are watching closely. On Wednesday he warned fiscal decisions would be 'difficult' and refused to rule out new wealth taxes.

'We are going to have to work quite hard to make sure we can pay our way. And at some point that might be having to ask for a little more,' he said, citing a belief in a 'greater sense of fairness'.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch responded: 'Andy Burnham isn't even prime minister yet but he's already talking about raising your taxes again.'

A Cautious Chancellor And A Strong No 10

Miliband is now expected to move to the Foreign Office instead, with colleagues suggesting his soft‑left politics may be easier to sell abroad.

Behind the personnel moves sits a broader shift: Burnham has been advised by economists including Lord Jim O'Neill, the former Goldman Sachs chief economist, and Andy Haldane, former Bank of England chief economist, while ally Louise Haigh has pushed for a 'beefed‑up No 10' driving a pro‑growth agenda.

A cautious chancellor in Mahmood, paired with a muscular Downing Street operation, could keep markets calm while economic strategy is effectively set elsewhere.

Burnham's spokesperson says cabinet roles will only be confirmed on Monday. Rachel Reeves, the current chancellor, is among those waiting to learn if she has a role in the new government.