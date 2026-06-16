A debate over hiring practices in the UK has resurfaced after dozens of job seekers claimed that using British-sounding names on CVs helped them secure more job interviews, reigniting questions about whether unconscious bias still influences recruitment decisions.

The discussion gained traction on Reddit's r/UKJobs forum, where applicants from a range of backgrounds described shortening, anglicising or replacing their names during the recruitment process. Several users said they received more responses from employers after adopting shortened or more familiar versions of their names on applications.

The conversation echoes concerns that have persisted for years. Research previously cited by the UK government found that applicants with white-sounding names were more likely to receive interview callbacks than candidates with similar qualifications from ethnic minority backgrounds, leading many employers to adopt name-blind recruitment practices.

Read more Britain's Underemployment Problem: Why More Graduates Are Finding Jobs but Not Careers Britain's Underemployment Problem: Why More Graduates Are Finding Jobs but Not Careers

Why Applicants Are Using Preferred Names

The Reddit conversation began when one user asked whether her partner should shorten his foreign first name on his CV to avoid potential concerns about language proficiency or immigration status. Many responses suggested the practice was already common. Some users recommended adopting shortened versions of names that remained recognisably linked to the original, such as changing 'Krzysztof' to 'Chris' or 'Aleksandr' to 'Alex'.

Others said they used preferred names during the application process before providing their legal names for payroll and right-to-work checks.

Research shows that people with 'Muslim sounding names' are three times less likely to receive a job interview than those with an English sounding name.



On behalf of the young Muslims in my constituency who are starting out in their careers, I called on the Government to tackle… pic.twitter.com/50XJ9iS40D — Tulip Siddiq (@TulipSiddiq) March 10, 2026

One contributor claimed that changing his name to 'Jack' led to noticeably more interview invitations and eventually helped him secure employment. Another said shortening an Italian first name appeared to improve responses from recruiters.

While several commenters believed unconscious bias played a role, others argued employers may simply respond more readily to names they recognise or find easier to pronounce.

Do British-Sounding Names Get More Interviews?

There is no evidence that changing a name guarantees more interview opportunities. However, concerns about how names influence recruitment decisions are not new. In 2015, the government cited research suggesting applicants with white-sounding names were nearly twice as likely to receive job callbacks as candidates from ethnic minority backgrounds despite having similar qualifications and experience.

The findings helped drive the introduction of name-blind recruitment initiatives across parts of the public and private sectors. Organisations including the Civil Service, NHS, BBC, HSBC, Deloitte and KPMG pledged to remove names from applications during the initial screening process.

While supporters argued the changes would help reduce unconscious bias, the recent Reddit discussion suggests some applicants remain unconvinced that names no longer influence first impressions.

Why the Issue Hasn't Gone Away

More than a decade after name-blind recruitment gained political backing, some job seekers remain unconvinced that names no longer influence hiring decisions.

The Reddit discussion suggests concerns about unconscious bias persist, particularly among applicants with foreign-sounding names who worry about how they may be perceived before reaching the interview stage.

The experiences shared online do not prove that changing a name leads to more interviews. However, the strength of the reaction suggests many applicants still believe the name at the top of a CV can shape first impressions before their qualifications are even considered.