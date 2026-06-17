Lee Andrews, Katie Price's husband, has spoken publicly for the first time since his release from Dubai's Al Awir prison last week, deepening the mystery around how he was freed and who, if anyone, paid the reported £140,000 fine. In a social media video posted on Tuesday, the 43-year-old claimed he is now 'safe and healthy' and back with his wife, but the story he told only widened the gap between his version of events and the account given by authorities.

The news came after Andrews vanished from view for more than a fortnight, leaving Price believing he had been kidnapped. He had been due to fly to the UK to join her for a joint interview on Good Morning Britain, but was instead stopped at the airport and later turned up in Al Awir prison, where he spent roughly a month.

Lee Andrews' Version of Events Raises More Questions

Andrews says he was taken near the Hatta-Oman border by men at gunpoint, then handed over to others carrying assault rifles. He alleged he was slapped, hand-tied, shackled and hooded before being moved to what he described as a black site, where he says he had no access to his phone. He also claimed he has since signed waivers with the authorities in the United Arab Emirates and is now registered on their system.

There is no independent confirmation for the claims. They remain his account, and they sit awkwardly beside the official version emerging from Dubai. Andrews insisted he was not jailed over alleged fraud linked to his business, but because of claims he was a spy. That is a serious accusation, and one that would be extraordinary if proven. For now, though, it sits in the same uncertain space as much of what he has said since his release.

What is clear is that the prison episode had already become a public sideshow before he resurfaced online. The self-described billionaire, 43, was released from Al Awir prison last week after being locked up for a month, but it was not immediately clear whether the £140,000 fine he had reportedly been due to pay had been forgiven or paid by someone else. That missing detail is hardly trivial. It is the sort of thing that turns a strange story into a proper mystery.

The Authorities' Version

Dubai authorities later rejected the espionage line. According to the report, they said Andrews had been jailed over a private civil matter, while police in Dubai confirmed he had served four weeks on suspicion of fraud. That is the official position currently on the record, and it directly contradicts the far more dramatic version Andrews is now pushing online.

The contrast is stark. On one side is Andrews, speaking from what appears to be a fresh public reset, insisting he has been mistreated and misread. On the other is the UAE system, which appears to frame the case as a routine legal matter rather than a shadowy detention. Somewhere between the two, the truth may yet emerge. Or perhaps not in a form that satisfies anyone.

Price, meanwhile, has remained firmly at his side. She flew out to Dubai to see him after his release and has since posted a brief message declaring, 'My husband is back, I love you.' That is about as close as this story gets to closure, which is not very close at all. The relationship, the legal questions and the unanswered money issue now hang together in one messy knot, and the public will keep tugging at it until something firmer appears.

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Andrews also thanked the British authorities in the region for helping him get out, while praising Price for 'making such a noise' about the case. The detail is telling. Public pressure clearly mattered, or at least he wants people to think it did. In stories like this, the loudest voices often shape the truth long before the paperwork catches up.

For now, the missing pieces remain the most interesting part. Who paid the reported £140,000, if anyone? Why was he stopped as he tried to leave? And how much of his own account will stand up once the paperwork, and the official records, are checked against it? Right now, the answers are still somewhere out of sight.