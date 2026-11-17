The mother of an 11-month-old boy found buried alive in South Carolina has described a message from her former partner in which he said he wanted them to be a family.

Dezarae Sharp said Michael Comer sent the text weeks before their son, Koah Sharp, disappeared on 9 November. The child was rescued the following afternoon, and Comer is accused of burying him alive. Sharp's account of their relationship and the messages was detailed in reporting published on 16 November.

Koah survived and was discharged from hospital on the night of his rescue. The Lexington County Sheriff's Department said his medical team expected him to make a full recovery.

The Message Before Koah Disappeared

Sharp said she had accused Comer of wanting to take their child away from her. His response, according to her account, was: 'I don't want to take him. I want us to be a family.'

She described another message in which he acknowledged becoming angry about their situation and again expressed a desire to reunite.

The couple had known each other since childhood and began dating in 2024, Sharp said. They separated following a domestic violence incident earlier this year. She later agreed that Koah could spend weekends with his father and paternal grandmother.

Despite the earlier difficulties, Sharp said she had not believed Comer would harm their son in the way authorities now allege.

A Caregiver Arrived To Find Them Gone

According to Sheriff Jay Koon, Koah was in his paternal grandmother's care before she left him with Comer while running an errand. Another caregiver was expected to arrive, but when that person reached the home, father and son were gone.

Deputies subsequently searched Comer's father's house on Parthenon Road in Batesburg-Leesville. They found open doors and baby belongings, but neither Comer nor Koah.

Investigators obtained security footage showing Comer without the child later that day. Officers arrested him that night after finding him hiding in an outbuilding, initially charging him with burglary. Koah was still missing.

Searchers Heard Koah Crying

More than 100 law enforcement and public safety personnel joined the search. On 10 November, searchers noticed freshly disturbed ground near Comer's father's home and heard the baby crying as they investigated.

Koah was found inside a buried dog crate and taken immediately for medical treatment.

Koon estimated that the child had been underground for approximately 24 hours, drawing on the timeline and footage showing Comer without him. That duration is an estimate, rather than a precisely established burial time.

The sheriff said the circumstances around the crate appeared to have allowed the infant enough air to survive. Authorities had not established a motive in the reporting reviewed. Sharp's account of the messages provides background to the relationship, but does not itself establish why the alleged attack occurred.

Father Denied Bond

Comer, 25, faces charges of attempted murder, unlawful conduct towards a child, custodial interference and burglary. He was denied bond at a hearing on 12 November. Prosecutors told the court that he had not helped investigators locate Koah. Those statements were prosecution allegations presented during the hearing, not findings following a trial.

His next court appearance was scheduled for 10 December, according to reporting from the hearing. The charges remain allegations, and Comer is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.