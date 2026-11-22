Leroy Boseman, the father of late actor Chadwick Boseman, died aged 82 on Thursday, 19 November 2026, following a brief illness. His family announced the death on Saturday, 21 November, but did not disclose a specific medical cause or where he died.

For context, the Boseman family had been preparing to commemorate Chadwick's 50th birthday on 29 November. The Black Panther actor died from colon cancer in August 2020, aged 43. His father's death has now prompted the family to postpone those plans.

How Did Leroy Boseman Die? What His Family Has Confirmed

A statement released through family representative Camille Davis described Leroy's illness as brief. It offered no diagnosis, medical details or further explanation of his death.

The family said Derrick and Kevin Boseman had cared for their father throughout his illness. Both sons remained by his side, providing comfort and support. The statement described his passing as peaceful without offering further details about his final days.

The family's tribute focused less on his connection to Hollywood than on the man they knew at home.

'He was a beloved husband, a father and a constant presence in our family's story,' the statement read.

Leroy is survived by his wife, Carolyn, and sons Derrick and Kevin. Their late brother, Chadwick, achieved international recognition for portraying King T'Challa in Black Panther, alongside starring roles in 42 and Get on Up.

Family says Leroy Boseman, father of actor Chadwick Boseman, has died https://t.co/bK6DRuTEcR — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 22, 2026

An obituary published by Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home lists Leroy's birthday as 1 May 1944. The obituary also identifies Leroy as a resident of Belton, South Carolina.

Funeral arrangements had not been finalised, with no confirmed service date in the published notice.

Leroy Boseman's Family Statement and Chadwick Tribute Plans

Before Chadwick's international fame, Leroy worked in a textile factory and operated an upholstery business. Carolyn worked as a nurse, and the couple raised three sons.

In March 2025, Leroy and Carolyn spoke to FOX Carolina about their son's legacy. The interview followed a 28 March dedication ceremony for the Chadwick Boseman Fine Arts Center at Southwood Academy in Anderson, South Carolina.

Leroy's assessment of his son was personal rather than polished.

'Everything he done was good. I have never seen a person like him,' he said.

Carolyn similarly described Chadwick as the child she had always known, regardless of his Hollywood success.

The interview offered a glimpse of how the family remembered Chadwick beyond his screen performances. His parents spoke about their son rather than the celebrity millions recognised.

Chadwick died on 28 August 2020 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. His portrayal of the Marvel superhero remains among his best-known performances.

Leroy's death has brought renewed attention to the family's efforts to preserve Chadwick's legacy. The planned birthday commemoration was intended to honour what would have been the actor's milestone birthday.

The family requested 'privacy, compassion and understanding' during its period of mourning. No replacement date for Chadwick's commemoration has been announced.

The postponement leaves the family's plans for the 29 November milestone open, with no new date or format announced. The tribute had been intended to celebrate Chadwick's life and work, but the family has not shared whether it will take place later or in a different form. For now, relatives have asked for space to grieve Leroy while they remember father and son.