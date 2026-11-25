Christie Miller became known to thousands of people for the way she approached life while living with stage four breast cancer, often encouraging her followers to find happiness even during difficult times.

The 60-year-old influencer documented her experience after being diagnosed with stage four HER2-positive breast cancer in June 2022. Over the years, she built a community of around 50,000 Instagram followers, sharing her outlook on life, love and grief.

Her personal journey also included the loss of her husband, Mark Miller, who died in June 2025 after battling pancreatic cancer. The couple had been married for 36 years, and their relationship remained an important part of the story she shared with her audience.

Christie died on Monday, 23 November. She announced her own death in a pre-recorded video shared on Instagram after she died. Her final message gave her followers an insight into how she wanted to be remembered.

A Life Shaped by Love and Loss

Christie's social media presence reflected her determination to focus on the positive aspects of life despite the challenges she faced.

She described herself as a 'Chief Joy Officer' and often spoke about choosing happiness, gratitude and peace. In her final video, she also reflected on the time she had spent with loved ones, including Mark, whose death came around 17 months before her own.

A montage of photographs of the couple appeared in the video, accompanied by the song 'Reunited' by Peaches & Herb. It offered a glimpse into their life together and the bond that remained central to her story.

Reflecting on being reunited with loved ones, Christie said in the video, 'That's right. I have crossed the veil. I am sitting with my sweetie and Mikey and my dad and all my loved ones, feeling absolute bliss, with no regret on how I played the game of life and how I won.'

Christie also spoke about grief, acknowledging that people should allow themselves to feel sadness when someone they love dies. Rather than suggesting that her followers should simply move on, she encouraged them to recognise the importance of the time they had shared.

She explained that happiness and grief could exist at the same time, reflecting the outlook she had developed while facing her own mortality.

Her Message to Followers

Christie's approach to life was influenced by David Hawkins' Map of Consciousness, a framework she referenced when discussing emotions and personal awareness.

In her final message, she described spending years at the top of the scale, which she associated with love, peace, gratitude and joy. She said she had tried not to let herself slip away from those feelings, even while knowing that her life was coming to an end.

Her message was not that people should avoid sadness, but that they could still find moments of happiness while going through difficult experiences.

'If you're missing me, please be sad,' she told her followers, adding that it was normal to grieve but also important to appreciate the time they had spent together.

She ended her video by encouraging her followers to embrace life, take chances and stop worrying about what other people think.

'Go out there and find joy every single day,' she said.